Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry Gives First Health Update Since Fall

She was consequently absent from the Miss Universe Pageant on Thursday, Nov. 20

An update on her health was released on Friday, Nov. 21

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, remains hospitalized three days after falling off the stage during the preliminary evening gown round at Miss Universe.

The pageant contestant, 28, was strutting down the stage during the competition in Thailand on Nov 19, while wearing a sparkly orange dress and high heels, when she missed a step and fell completely off the stage.

In an update from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization released on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 21, and sent to PEOPLE, it was explained that Henry’s sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, is currently with Henry and their mother, Maureen Henry, in Thailand.

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry.

According to Dr. Henry-Samuels, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly.”

Because of her condition, medical personnel have determined that Henry will be required to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a minimum of seven days as “doctors continue their close monitoring and specialized care.”

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization asked for “Jamaicans at home and across the Diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers” during this “profoundly difficult time.” They also encouraged people worldwide to join in “lifting her in love, strength, and hope.”

“We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family,” the update said. “Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period.”

PEOPLE reached out to Miss Universe Jamaica who had no further comment.

Update on Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry.

Shortly after Henry’s fall, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization posted a statement online indicating that the Miss Universe hopeful had been rushed to to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand, where “medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery,” according to the organization.

Raul Rocha, who is the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, also said in a previous post on Instagram that he had visited with Henry, who had “no broken bones” and was under “good care.”