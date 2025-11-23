Miss Universe Jamaica Taken Away on a Stretcher After Falling Off Stage at Pageant

NEED TO KNOW A Miss Universe contestant was taken away on a stretcher after falling of the stage during a preliminary evening gown round of the pageant

The contestant, Gabrielle Henry, who is representing Jamaica at the international pageant, could be seen falling off the stage as she strolled in high heels and an orange evening gown

Miss Universe’s owner Raul Rocha has since provided an update on Henry, who appeared to be transported out of the competition venue on a stretcher

A Miss Universe contestant was taken away on a stretcher after taking a shocking fall from the stage while competing during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand on Nov. 19.

In social media videos of the incident that have since circulated, Gabrielle Henry, who is representing Jamaica in the international pageant, can be seen walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she misses a step and falls entirely off the stage.

In later social media videos appearing to take place after the incident, Henry was seen being removed from the pageant competition space on a stretcher.

In a post to his Instagram, Raul Rocha, who is the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, wrote to provide an update on Henry’s fall.

Miss Jamaica 2025 Gabrielle Henry competes at the 2025 Miss Universe preliminary pageant round.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty



“I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated,” he wrote in text over a black screen posted to his Instagram feed. “I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care.”

Additionally, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization posted a statement providing an update on Henry’s condition.

“The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization wishes to advise the public that Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition ahead of this weekend’s Miss Universe Finals in Thailand,” it read.

The statement clarified that Henry had been rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand, where the organization said that “medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

In videos posted to her Instagram Stories before the fall, Henry shared snaps of herself on the way to the pageant via bus, as well as snapshots of her getting glammed up to take the stage in the preliminary round of the competition.

Miss Jamaica.

Miss Universe Jamaica/Instagram



During this Nov. 19 round of the competition, contestants competed in swimsuit rounds, a national costume competition round and the aforementioned evening gown round.

During the national costume competition portion of the event, another video of Miss Great Britain Danielle Latimer dressed in a look inspired by Eliza Doolittle from the Oscar-winning 1964 film My Fair Lady, showcased the pageant queen also taking a fall.

Speaking to her Instagram followers after getting off the stage, Latimer was light-hearted about the moment, joking that she “hoped [they] enjoyed my performance.”

“I got a few gasps from the audience and I’ve had a few lovely compliments and comments from the girls here,” she continued backstage while the rest of the event could be heard taking place in the background.

“Miss Jamaica came up to me and said some really kind things, so love you Miss Jamaica,” she shared.

The Miss Universe pageant has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, as the official competition date draws nearer.

Miss Universe pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil was dismissed from his pageant duties recently after a Nov. 4 livestream of him speaking to pageant contestant Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch went viral and prompted Miss Universe contestants to walk out of a meeting with him.

This week, on Nov. 18, news that one of the pageant’s judges Omar Harfouch had dropped out of his role came to light, after he claimed that the Miss Universe Organization formed an “impromptu jury” to choose 30 finalists before participants from 136 countries even took the stage for the preliminary round. Two other judges have since dropped out of the pageant, including Claude Makéléléand Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, who is president of the selection committee.