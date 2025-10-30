Moise Kean prop bets & odds to score a goal October 29

[gambcom-standard rankid=”4130″ ]
For the upcoming match between ACF Fiorentina and Inter Milan, at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday, October 29, is Moise Kean a strong bet to score a goal? We offer anytime goalscorer odds below, along with the current stats and trends you need to know.
Fiorentina finished level in its last match, 2-2, against Bologna at home on October 26. Fiorentina fell short despite outshooting their opponents 17 to six.
Moise Kean’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. Inter Milan
- Odds to score a goal next game: +320
Moise Kean’s 2026-27 Stats
- So far in 2026-27, Kean has two Serie A goals for ACF Fiorentina, but zero assists.
- This season, he has found the back of the net in two of eight games.
- Looking at expected goals, Kean (0.0 xG) is 2.0 below his actual goal tally (two).
- Looking at penalty kicks, Kean has attempted one and scored one.
- Thus far in the 2026-27 season, he has taken 20 shots (2.5 per match), with five being on target.
ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan Scoring Insights
- Fiorentina has scored seven goals in 8 matches this season (15th in Serie A), and Inter Milan has allowed 11 goals in 8 games (13th in league).
- With 19 goals in 8 matches, Inter Milan is first in Serie A. On the flip side, Fiorentina has conceded 12 goals in 8 games, 16th in the league.
- Fiorentina’s goal difference (-5) is 15th in Serie A.
- With 19 goals scored and 11 conceded, Inter Milan is first in Serie A in goal differential.
ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan Match Info
