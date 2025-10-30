OpenAI Restructure Paves Way for IPO and AI Spending Spree

By / October 30, 2025

(Bloomberg) — In late 2024, OpenAI, still recovering from the aftershock of the brief, messy ousting of Sam Altman, initiated what it hoped would be a relatively straightforward process of converting to a more traditional for-profit business that would be more appealing to investors. Then came the pushback.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Elon Musk, an OpenAI co-founder who left and launched a rival startup, sued to block the restructuring, alleging it violated the company’s founding principles. The billionaire also made an unsuccessful bid to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI. Former OpenAI employees and nonprofit leaders asked regulators to stop it, too. Meanwhile, OpenAI spent months locked in complex negotiations with its biggest backer, Microsoft, about how their partnership would change with the new corporate entity.

On Tuesday, roughly a year after starting the process, OpenAI said it had completed the restructuring after signing a new pact with Microsoft and making concessions to state regulators tasked with reviewing the deal, in what Delaware State Attorney General Kathy Jennings described as “a long and intensive negotiation.”

While OpenAI made compromises to get it done, the restructure is a decisive win that will pave the way for a new era of heightened investment in data centers, chips and talent to support AI development. OpenAI has already committed to spending $1.4 trillion on infrastructure for AI, Altman said during a livestreamed event on Tuesday, and he expects to continue moving aggressively on that front.

To finance that, OpenAI will need to raise unprecedented amounts of capital through venture funding, debt and an eventual public offering,  the last of which Altman said remains the most likely path for the company. SoftBank, one of OpenAI’s biggest backers, had reserved the right to pull back billions in funding if OpenAI did not complete the restructure in the next few months. Other investors may also have balked at cutting large checks to a company whose nonprofit structure complicated their financial returns.

“We’re finally almost just Normal Co., what I’ve been calling it internally,” OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said in an on-stage interview Wednesday at a conference in Riyadh. The moves announced this week allow OpenAI to “continue to raise capital in a much less complex way,” she said.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top