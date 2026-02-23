Monday storm to bring blizzard, flood conditions to Maine

A winter storm slamming the Northeast is expected to bring 7-14 inches of snow to the majority of Maine from Sunday evening throughout Monday, with blizzard conditions on the coast and the possibility of coastal flooding in York County.

“Tomorrow is going to be a very windy, very snowy day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Palmer said.

The National Weather Service in Gray announced a blizzard warning for the entirety of the Maine coast from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday. Falling and blowing snow is expected to create whiteout conditions that could reduce visibility to a quarter mile.

For regions under the blizzard warning, the weather service said on its website that travel should be restricted to emergencies only Monday. If you must travel, bring a winter survival kit and stay with your vehicle if stranded, it advised.

In addition to reducing visibility, forecasted wind gusts up to 50 mph will elevate the risk of power outages. The last time a blizzard warning was issued in Maine was 2024, Palmer said.

While the majority of the coast will likely get between 6-10 inches of snow, it might appear like much more or less as the wind unevenly distributes it.

“It’s going to be very, very heavily drifted. So you’re probably going to look outside and, you know, there probably be spots in your yard where it only snowed an inch, and then there will be three to four feet snow drift in other spots,” said Palmer.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood warning on Monday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in coastal York County, as significant nearshore waves produced by the storm may result in beach erosion and launch water and ice onto coastal roads. Swells between 7-10 feet could bring 1-2 feet of inundation to the most flood-prone areas, Palmer said.

Residents in areas prone to flooding should take necessary action to protect their property and should not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth, the weather service said.

The amount of snow and speed of winds are expected to lessen further inland, with a winter storm warning in place for central Maine for cities including Lewiston, Augusta and Bangor. Snow and wind are still expected to cause dangerous driving conditions.

Gov. Janet Mills said she directed all state offices to close Monday due to the extreme weather forecast.

“This nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow and make for difficult travel conditions,” Mills said in a press release. “I urge Maine people to take this storm seriously, limit travel if possible, and give snowfighters and first responders the room they need to keep our roads clear and our communities safe.”

In Portland, city officials announced a city-wide parking ban on Monday evening from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. A list of school, business and government closures and cancellations is available online through the Portland Press Herald.