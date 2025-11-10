Mountaineers, Mountain Hawks to Clash on Sunday Afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia concludes its first week of the season with a Sunday afternoon game against Lehigh at Hope Coliseum.

The Mountain Hawks are coming off a 91-52 victory over Division III Valley Forge on Thursday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Lehigh used 23 points from 6-foot-3 freshman guard Andrew Urosevic to down the Patriots.

Nasir Whitlock, who scored a team-best 18 points in Lehigh’s season-opening 75-57 loss at second-ranked Houston, added 12 on Thursday night.

Lehigh (0-2) outscored the Cougars 34-31 in the second half after trailing 44-23 at halftime.

The Mountain Hawks were picked to finish eighth in the Patriot League’s Preseason Poll, ahead of Holy Cross and Army.

Veteran coach Brett Reed is in his 19th season at Lehigh where he owns a 287-261 overall record. Reed has led the Mountain Hawks to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2010 and 2012, including a 27-8 overall record in 2012.

Since then, he’s had 20-win seasons in 2013, 2017 and 2019, which was the last time Lehigh visited Morgantown when West Virginia came away with a 78-68 victory on Dec. 30, 2018.

This will be Lehigh’s fourth-ever visit to Morgantown and sixth all-time meeting against West Virginia, which is victorious in all five.

The Mountaineers boosted their record to 2-0 with a 73-65 victory over Campbell on Thursday night. Guard Honor Huff poured in a game-high 23 points, hitting 4 of 9 from 3-point distance and 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

WVU shot 40.4% overall from the floor and was outrebounded 40-36 by the Camels.

“We’re going to be in a lot of close games this year and the more you can kind feel that pressure, and we’re feeling it, and I’m trying to loosen us up a little bit,” West Virginia coach Ross Hodge explained Thursday night. “We’re getting great shots from some of the best shooters in the country, and they want it to go in so bad and there’s just a little bit of a squeeze that we’re feeling right now, and I think we’ll settle in, but we’re playing hard defensively.”

Forward Brenen Lorient continued his outstanding all-around play with 12 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists in 31 minutes of work against Campbell. He began the season with an 11-point, 13-rebound, double-double in WVU’s season-opening 70-54 victory over Mount St. Mary’s last Tuesday night.

For the second straight game, Hodge used a starting lineup consisting of Huff, Jasper Floyd and Treysen Eaglestaff in the backcourt, with Lorient and Harlan Obioha in the paint.

Junior guard Morris Ugusuk , freshman forward DJ Thomas and freshman guard Amir Jenkins came off the bench.

“We’re going to celebrate wins and we’re never going to apologize for winning because it’s hard,” Hodge said. “Now more than ever, you can’t just look at your name and think because you are you and they are them that this should happen.

“We know we’ve got to get better, and we’ll get a little rest (Friday), which we need, and then we’ll get a chance to get on the floor and practice a little bit (Saturday), which we need, and then we’re right back at it,” he added.

In street clothes for Thursday night’s game were St. Bonaventure transfer Chance Moore , who is sitting out the first five games of the season to satisfy NCAA transfer requirements, and Troy transfer Jackson Fields , who is still recovering from a preseason hand injury.

Tickets remain for Sunday’s contest and can be purchased by logging on to WVUGAME.com.

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and will tip off at 3 p.m.