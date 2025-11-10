NFL Week 10: Biggest questions, takeaways for every game

Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Broncos narrowly beating the Raiders despite two interceptions by quarterback Bo Nix.

Sunday’s action started in Berlin, where Colts star Jonathan Taylor turned in the best performance by a back all season in a win over the Falcons. Back in the United States, Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough got his first NFL win against the Panthers. The Giants blew a double-digit lead for the fourth time this season, losing to the Bears. And the Patriots halted a potential game-winning drive from quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let’s get to it.

Patriots

What does this game say about the Patriots as a postseason contender? This was a step up in weight class against the NFC South-leading Buccaneers, and the Patriots — who have benefitted from playing some of the NFL’s lower-caliber teams this season — showed they are worthy of being in the same class as the game came down to the wire. New England’s bye is in Week 14, and this was a tough spot in warm, humid conditions against a Tampa team coming off its bye week. They played with their trademark energy, and with coach Mike Vrabel stressing to players the “season starts now,” they are worthy of respect as a top AFC team.

Stat to know: Wide receiver Kyle Williams reached a top speed of 21.78 mph on his 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown, which was the fastest by a rookie this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats … until running back TreVeyon Henderson reached 22.01 mph on his 55-yard touchdown run to open up the second half. Henderson hit 21.38 mph on his 69-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter as well, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That marks the three fastest maximum speeds by any rookie this season, and the three fastest by any Patriots player on a touchdown since Next Gen Stats began tracking in 2016. — Mike Reiss

Next game: vs. Jets (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers

With the Bucs now in arguably the toughest stretch of the season, how concerning is this loss? With the Panthers (5-5) losing to the Saints (2-8) and the Falcons (3-6) falling to the Colts in overtime, the Bucs (6-3) still have some cushion in the NFC South. But aside from explosive plays given up on defense (see below), the trouble here was that the offense hit a lull after wide receiver Emeka Egbuka’s 21-yard opening drive touchdown. It didn’t find another spark until a late third-quarter touchdown by fellow receiver Tez Johnson. They went just 5-for-13 on third down.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Containing explosive plays on defense. The damage came on a handful of plays: A short pass taken 72 yards for a touchdown by Williams, Henderson’s 55-yard touchdown, Drake Maye’s 54-yard completion to Mack Hollins and Henderson’s 69-yard dagger late in the fourth quarter. — Jenna Laine

Next game: at Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bears

How did Caleb Williams lift the Bears to victory once again? The Bears offense did little to help its quarterback for 3.5 quarters. Chicago leaned on the run game early and then got away from it after Kyle Monangai’s touchdown. Williams’ pass catchers dropped six balls, but it was the late-game heroics of the Bears quarterback that allowed Chicago to scrape by the Giants. Williams led his team back from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter when he connected with Rome Odunze for a 2-yard score and then used his legs to run in a 17-yard go-ahead TD. It marked Williams’ fifth game-winning drive of the season and the Bears’ sixth win.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Why did the Bears not have someone spy Jaxson Dart? The rookie quarterback had five rushing touchdowns entering Sunday, yet Chicago’s defense looked ill-prepared trying to contain him. Dart rushed for two touchdowns and 66 yards on six carries. That’s the most rushing yards Chicago has allowed to an opposing quarterback in a game this season. In total, the Bears have allowed 241 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per rush to opposing QBs, which ranks 31st. — Courtney Cronin

Next game: at Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Giants

What now for quarterback Jaxson Dart? Taking all those hits finally caught up to the rookie after rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Coming into Sunday, Dart had taken 76 quarterback contacts in his first six starts, second-most to Justin Herbert during that span. Dart was forced to leave against the Bears at the start of the fourth quarter with a concussion, appearing to hit his head hard on a third-quarter fumble before returning for two plays. Dart went into the blue tent in between periods and was replaced by Russell Wilson. It begs the question: How do the Giants use his mobility and toughness while also protecting him against himself?

Stat to know: The Giants led by at least 10 points against Dallas, New Orleans, Denver and now Chicago. The common thread? They lost all four games. Against Chicago, the Giants led by 10 points with under four minutes remaining. That’s when they gave up a touchdown, went three-and-out, shanked a punt and allowed the Bears to go on for a game-winning touchdown in the final three minutes. They’re doing everything possible to lose games. — Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Saints

What do the Saints have in Tyler Shough? The rookie quarterback took a big step forward in his second start. He finished 19-of-27 for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Shough was working with three backup offensive linemen and without speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was traded to the Seahawks, but Shough still gave the offense life with big touchdown throws to Juwan Johnson and Chris Olave. Johnson had a career-best 92 receiving yards while Olave had a career-long 62-yard touchdown. If Shough can continue to trend upward, it’ll give the Saints hope for an offense that has struggled for much of the season.

Turning point: The second-quarter touchdown to Olave was big for several reasons. It happened on the field where Olave was carted off following a concussion last November. It was also his first 100-yard game since Week 8 of 2024 and gave the offense a boost, showing that Shough is capable of igniting the downfield passing game. While the Saints still made some head-scratching decisions, Olave’s touchdown gave them a lead they would not relinquish. — Katherine Terrell

Next game: vs. Falcons (Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Panthers

Did this loss pump the brakes on Carolina’s playoff hopes? Absolutely. Losing to the now-two-win Saints was devastating. Everything was set up for the Panthers to go to 6-4 before facing the Falcons, who Carolina has already defeated 30-0. Now, the Panthers are 5-5 and must win in Atlanta before facing a brutal final stretch that includes serious playoff contenders in the 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Buccaneers (twice). New Orleans also provided those opponents a blueprint on how to stop running back Rico Dowdle.

What to make of the QB performance: Bryce Young was off from the start. A roughing-the-passer penalty wiped out an early interception. He was fortunate not to get picked off on two early tipped passes at the line, too. He threw an interception with about 12 minutes left on a pass that wasn’t close, which led to the Saints’ insurance TD. In all, Young went 17-of-25 for 124 yards and the interception. — David Newton

Next game: at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Colts

Can the Colts clean things up on offense? Production has not been a problem for the Colts in their past two games. They’ve had over 800 combined yards in games against the Steelers and Falcons. The issue is inconsistency on the details with what has been the No. 1 offense in the NFL most of this season. The penalties, missed blitz pickups, protection breakdowns — all of it was uncharacteristic. And it has happened two weeks in a row. This week, the Colts overcame it with a sensational performance from Jonathan Taylor with 244 yards and three touchdowns, the top individual rushing game in the NFL this season. But the Colts will want to clean things up with a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up after next week’s bye.

Most surprising performance: It was clear cornerback Sauce Gardner was going to play an important role after Tuesday’s blockbuster trade. But Indianapolis wasted no time getting him deeply involved. He played the entire game and was often in coverage against Atlanta star receiver Drake London. Gardner also had a near interception, jumping a route on a third down to force a punt. Gardner finished with a team-high 31 coverage snaps. — Stephen Holder

Next game: at Chiefs (Nov. 23, 1 p.m. ET)

Falcons

How far does this loss set back the Falcons’ playoff hopes? The Falcons have lost four straight and the goal of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 is slipping away. It stood at 4% at the final buzzer of Sunday’s loss. While Atlanta has played close in consecutive weeks with elite AFC teams (24-23 loss to Patriots in Week 9), that’s hardly a consolation. Atlanta’s defense yielded 519 total yards Sunday. The Falcons’ offense has sputtered for most of the season, including 3-for-29 on third downs over the past three games, and the defense broke under the pressure late in Berlin. The schedule gets easier for Atlanta, but nothing has come easy for this team.

Key stat to know: The Falcons have 13 sacks over the past two weeks and six or more sacks in consecutive games for only the second time in franchise history. It’s the first time the Falcons’ defense has six or more sacks in back-to-back games since 2002. — Marc Raimondi

Next game: vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Broncos

Can the Broncos continue to lean this hard on their defense? Well, the guys on defense say yes. Linebacker Alex Singleton said “whatever we need to do, we do” after Thursday’s win. But history would say the Broncos can’t keep forcing the defense to defend a short field. Denver punted seven times Thursday, had four possessions that went for negative yardage and quarterback Bo Nix threw two interceptions. Including Thursday night, the Broncos have now won five times when they have lost the turnover battle. They have trailed in all but one game this season (Week 5 win in Philadelphia). The Broncos still sit atop the AFC West, but running back J.K. Dobbins put it best that “eventually it’s going to bite us in the butt.”

Trend to watch: The Broncos are in the hunt for a record that has stood since 1984, just two years after the sack became an official statistic. With six more sacks Thursday, the Broncos have 46 after 10 games. The single-season record, set by the 1984 Chicago Bears, is 72. Denver’s 46 sacks after 10 games are the most since New Orleans had 44 after 10 games in 2000. — Jeff Legwold

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Nov. 16, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Raiders

Are the Raiders headed toward significant changes in the offseason? It shouldn’t be out of the question. Under Pete Carroll, the Raiders have taken a major step back, especially on offense. They’ve been held to under 10 points four times this season and fewer than 30 points in 29 consecutive games. That latter stat is the longest active streak in the NFL and second longest in franchise history. Chip Kelly’s offense has clearly been ineffective, and quarterback Geno Smith has regressed since reaching two Pro Bowls with the Seahawks. Patience is a virtue, and Las Vegas will need a ton of it.

Stat to know: Smith’s 12 interceptions are the most by a Raiders quarterback in their first nine games of a season since Kerry Collins had 12 through nine games in 2004, per ESPN Research. — Ryan McFadden

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Nov. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET)