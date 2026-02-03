MPAC presents Alan Cumming: Uncut

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) — Multi-hyphenate, multi-award winning, multimedia mogul Alan Cumming returns to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 with a new cabaret show, this time even more revealing, hilarious and authentic than ever before. It is, in fact, Alan Cumming Uncut. With musical direction by Henry Koperski. Showtime is 7:30pm. Limited tickets remain.
Alan Cumming is beyond eclectic, with a career straddling decades, continents, genres and boundaries.
His many theatre triumphs range from iconic performances as diverse as the Emcee in Cabaret to nearly all the parts in Macbeth, to touring the world with solo cabaret shows, the most recent of which is entitled Uncut; his filmography weaves seamlessly between blockbuster and art house; he is a #1 New York Times best-selling memoirist and the author of six other books; he has had huge television success in dramas like The Good Wife and most recently as the Emmy-winning host of Peacock’s The Traitors.
In terms of activism and philanthropy, he has worked extensively for animal rights (as seen in the recent HBO documentary ‘Chimp Crazy’), many LGBTQ+ organizations, and in the fields of mental health, sex education, reproductive rights and anti-circumcision. He owns his own cabaret bar in downtown NYC, Club Cumming, and is the artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre in his homeland of Scotland.
Tickets range rom $57-$91 and are available for purchase online or by calling (973) 539-8008. Mayo Performing Arts Center is located at 100 South Street, Morristown, New Jersey.
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2025-2026 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.
