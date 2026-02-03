MPAC presents Alan Cumming: Uncut

originally published: 02/03/2026

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) — Multi-hyphenate, multi-award winning, multimedia mogul Alan Cumming returns to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 with a new cabaret show, this time even more revealing, hilarious and authentic than ever before. It is, in fact, Alan Cumming Uncut. With musical direction by Henry Koperski. Showtime is 7:30pm. Limited tickets remain.

Alan Cumming is beyond eclectic, with a career straddling decades, continents, genres and boundaries.

His many theatre triumphs range from iconic performances as diverse as the Emcee in Cabaret to nearly all the parts in Macbeth, to touring the world with solo cabaret shows, the most recent of which is entitled Uncut; his filmography weaves seamlessly between blockbuster and art house; he is a #1 New York Times best-selling memoirist and the author of six other books; he has had huge television success in dramas like The Good Wife and most recently as the Emmy-winning host of Peacock’s The Traitors.

In terms of activism and philanthropy, he has worked extensively for animal rights (as seen in the recent HBO documentary ‘Chimp Crazy’), many LGBTQ+ organizations, and in the fields of mental health, sex education, reproductive rights and anti-circumcision. He owns his own cabaret bar in downtown NYC, Club Cumming, and is the artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre in his homeland of Scotland.

Tickets range rom $57-$91 and are available for purchase online or by calling (973) 539-8008. Mayo Performing Arts Center is located at 100 South Street, Morristown, New Jersey.