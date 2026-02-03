Novo Nordisk stock tumbles after FY earnings, sales forecast

Novo Nordisk signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Novo Nordisk ‘s U.S. shares plummeted Tuesday after the company said it sees sales and profit growth declining this year, hit by lower prices in the U.S. and loss of exclusivity for its blockbuster Wegovy and Ozempic in China, Brazil and Canada.

Novo’s American depositary shares fell 14% as of 12:35 pm ET, after a trading halt. The results were published after the closing bell in Copenhagen, where the company has its primary listing, and ahead of the scheduled release early Wednesday.

For 2026, the drugmaker sees sales and operating profit both declining between 5% and 13% at constant exchange rates.

It comes as the Danish drugmaker is fighting to regain its footing in the weight-loss space amid fierce competition.

“In 2026, Novo Nordisk will face pricing headwinds in an increasingly competitive market,” CEO Mike Doustdar. “However, we are very encouraged by the promising early uptake from the US launch of Wegovy pill, and we remain confident in our ability to drive volume growth over the coming years.”

The outlook reflects expectations for a sales decline in the U.S., its biggest market, but sales growth ex-U.S. Novo said. “In 2026, the global GLP-1 market expansion is assumed to continue, enabling Novo Nordisk to increase patient reach and expand volumes,” the company said in a statement.

In 2025, sales increased by 10% and operating profit increased by 6%, in line with the company’s latest guidance, which it lowered throughout 2025, citing challenges in the U.S. market.

Novo also said that it will roll out Wegovy in more markets in 2026 and expects to introduce the higher 7.2 mg dose in a number of countries.