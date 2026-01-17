NBA World Buzzing Over Russell Westbrook’s Major Performance In Knicks-Kings Game

On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings hosted the New York Knicks in California.

The Kings won by a score of 112-101.

2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 19 points, six rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/6 from three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Buzzing Over Russell Westbrook’s Major Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Westbrook’s Performance against the Knicks:

Real App: “Russell Westbrook has the most assists in the entire NBA since 2010.”

Basketball Forever: “Russell Westbrook has led the Kings to 3 STRAIGHT WINS against the Lakers, Rockets & Knicks 🔥 Across those games he’s had: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 50% 3P 19 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST, 46% FG 15 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 50% 3P Hooping 💪”

@Beastbr00k0: “Russ against the Knicks tonight: 19 Points 6 Rebounds 11 Assists “Russell Westbrook should retire” 1 year later and Russ is still HOOPING in Year 18 😭🔥”

@TheHoopCentral: “Russell Westbrook over the last 7 games: 16.9 PPG 6.9 APG 6.0 RPG 1.1 SPG 32.9 MPG”

Westbrook is in the middle of his first season playing for the Kings.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has averages of 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range in 41 games.

lofi beams to relax to 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/YRag65CRIZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 15, 2026

With their victory over the Knicks, the Kings improved to 11-30 in 41 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (but still 3-7 over their last ten).

Following the Knicks, the Kings will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Washington Wizards.

As for New York, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-15 record in 40 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

Following the Kings, the Knicks will visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.