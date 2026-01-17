Trump administration says Venezuela has released jailed US citizens

Venezuela has started releasing multiple Americans detained across the country, according to a US state department official. The official did not confirm the identities or number of prisoners released by Venezuela, but in a statement called the move “an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities”. It is the first known release of American citizens since a US military operation seized President Nicolás Maduro and his wife during a raid in the capital Caracas on 3 January, to face drug trafficking charges in New York. The UN says Venezuela has so far only released about 50 people out of what campaigners say is a tally of more than 800 political prisoners in the country.

The Venezuelan government, led by Interim President Delcy Rodríguez, announced last week it would start releasing “a significant” number of people considered political prisoners as a “goodwill gesture”. Some domestic opposition figures and at least five Spanish citizens are among those confirmed to have been freed so far. But days later, human rights groups have criticised the slow pace of releases. Earlier this week, the son of a jailed opposition figure warned US President Donald Trump to “not be fooled” by Venezuela’s promises. On Monday, the government said more than 100 such prisoners had already been released – a figure that exceeds the number confirmed by rights groups or the UN, but which still represents only a fraction of the total number believed to be held. The same day, the UN reiterated its longstanding concerns over the country’s use of “widespread and systematic use of arbitrary detention as a tool of repression”. Relatives of those still behind bars continue to express frustration and anxiety, and many of them have kept vigil outside the notorious El Helicoide prison in the capital Caracas.