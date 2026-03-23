New Live Nation Venue ‘The Truth’ Targets Local Bars



In October of 2025, Saving Country Music reported on the impending construction and opening of Live Nation’s newest venue in Nashville called “The Truth.” The real “truth” behind the new venue is that it’s opening is a predatory move by the Live Nation monopoly to rival and undercut other local venues like The Ryman Auditorium, also known as the Mother Church of Country Music.

The Truth will be located only about 1 1/2 miles away from The Ryman, and the venue’s architecture also looks very similar to The Ryman. Also, the President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy for Live Nation who announced the new venue, Sally Williams, is the previous General Manager of The Ryman.

The Truth also presents direct competition to the AEG-owned mid-sized indoor venue called The Pinnacle that was opened in February of 2025. The name “The Truth” is inspired by songwriting legend Harlan Howard’s definition of country music, which was “Three chords and the truth.” The venue sits in the under 5,000-capacity range, just like The Ryman and The Pinnacle.

Of course a brand new venue will not carry the same prestige as the Country Music Mother Church does. Nobody will be playing “The Truth” anytime soon to mark it off their bucket list, and fans won’t flock from around the country to see a performance there above other venues like they do with The Ryman. But The Truth could present a substantial threat to established venues nonetheless.

This was illustrated quite starkly last week. As construction continues at 500 Chestnut St. in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood on The Truth, Live Nation recently announced the first performers scheduled to play the venue, with Sting, Beck, Limp Bizkit, Bleachers, GloRilla, and more booked to appear this fall. At the moment, opening night will be on October 5th when Disney actor Freya Skye takes the stage.

As part of an ill-conceived marketing plan to promote the new venue and shows, Live Nation hired a company who went around Nashville stenciling graffiti-style advertisements for The Truth on sidewalks around town, and specifically in front of a couple of locally-owned venues. The ads read, “The Sound of New Nashville Text ‘TRUTH’ to + 1 (615) 205-7022.” Texting the number signs you up for automated ticketing alerts for the venue.



One such spray-painted advertisement was stenciled right outside their front door of the beloved East Nashville music venue The 5 Spot. The community-oriented venue is considered the epicenter of the city’s independent music scene. A Facebook video illustrates just how egregious the ad was, with owner Todd Sherwood flipping the bird at it, and captioning, “Live Nation can eat a bag of turds.”

The Springwater Supper Club near Centennial Park—which the oldest operating bar in Tennessee and a place many up-and-comers got their start—also got hit with one of the ads. Nashville city code strictly prohibits such ads, along with posters on telephone poles and other such advertisements deemed as “graffiti,” though you do see these kinds of stenciled ads rather regularly, not just in Nashville, but in Austin and other locations. Charley Crockett has used them in the past.

When anger about the ads went viral in Nashville and Live Nation was confronted about them, they apologized, blamed a 3rd party vendor for the blunder, with the company saying,“Once we became aware, we moved immediately to have them removed. We take responsibility and sincerely apologize to the venues impacted.” The ads were removed at some point between Thursday evening (3-19) and Friday morning (3-20).

It’s good that Live Nation took responsibility for the ads and had them removed, but it speaks to the predatory nature of the company that’s currently in a trial in Manhattan to decide if it’s indeed a monopoly or not. After the United States Justice Department and a small handful of states attempted to strike a backroom deal with the company to end the trial, the majority of states refused to sign on, with the judge in the case reprimanding the Justice Department and allowing the trial to proceed.

Last week, leaked slack messages between Live Nation employees bragging about “Robbing them blind baby” and other disturbing rhetoric illustrated the aggressive, monopolistic nature of the company. Advertising on the turf of two of Nashville’s most fiercely independent venues does the same as the company lobbies its case to a jury to avoid its ticketing arm Ticketmaster getting spun off and other potential concessions.

Some continue to say Live Nation doesn’t affect them because they’re not going to Taylor Swift concerts or arena shows. But the case of The Truth and its advertising campaign shows that no venue is immune from the company’s influence. From small clubs to massive stadium shows, Live Nation wants a piece of it all. And as the impending disruptions from AI make live music one of the only options for revenue for independent artists, the fate of Live Nation is critical to making sure independent venues, festivals, and events remains healthy.

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