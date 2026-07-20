New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Will Klein

This marquee matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers always felt like it was going to be a litmus test to open the second half, and the Yankees are failing that test rather resoundingly through the first two games. They’ve scored just three runs in the first 18 innings of the series. And while Friday was down to an error in judgment by Aaron Boone, they were thoroughly outclassed by superior opposition in the first game of today’s doubleheader. It’ll be a bullpen game for both teams in the second game of the doubleheader — hopefully the Yankees are up to the task after falling woefully short earlier this afternoon.

The doubleheader forced the Yankees to rearrange their rotation, meaning they will go with Ryan Yarbrough as an opener of sorts, followed by Elmer Rodríguez as the bulk reliever after he was called up as the doubleheader’s designated 27th man. (Kervin Castro is also up following Jake Bird’s demotion.) I imagine they will try to get five outs from Yarbrough with three lefties in the first five batters for the Dodgers. Maybe Yarbrough will channel some of his surprise Sunday excellence from last year, when he threw six innings of one-run ball at Dodger Stadium on June 1, 2025.

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After that, they’ll pin their hopes on the rookie Rodríguez, making just his fifth MLB appearance. He last pitched in the bigs on June 21st when he gave up three runs in four innings in a loss to the Reds. Command has been the biggest issue with a 13.3-percent walks rate and more free passes (11) than strikeouts (10). It’ll be ERC’s first relief appearance at any level since 2025 — in four big league starts this year he is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA (90 ERA+), 5.16 FIP, and 10 strikeouts in 17 innings.

The Dodgers bullpen is fully rested after Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete game earlier today. Will Klein will open the game for them, as he has done on two prior occasions this year. He’s a hard-throwing righty who I imagine will have license to go full tilt in a short outing. He throws his four-seamer over half the time and it’s clear to see why with the pitch averaging 98 mph. He’s an atypical blend of high velocity and damage limitation, sitting in the 94th percentile or better in barrel rate and ground-ball rate. Los Angeles have not announced a bulk reliever yet. In 32 total appearances, Klein has pitched to a 2.41 ERA (174 ERA+), 2.94 FIP, and 43 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. If his name sounds familiar, he was a folk hero for LA in the World Series last year, firing four scoreless innings for the win on short rest during the 18-inning marathon in Game 3.

The Yankees make three changes to the lineup that managed just four hits against Yamamoto. Paul Goldschmidt comes in to play first, moving Ben Rice to DH, Jasson Domínguez to right, and Max Schuemann to the bench. José Caballero replaces Ryan McMahon at third and Austin Wells subs in for Ali Sánchez behind the plate.

The Dodgers meanwhile make just two changes to their lineup after scoring eight in the first game. Miguel Rojas gets the start at second over Tommy Edman while Eliezer Alfonzo subs in for Daulton Rushing at catcher. ERC will have to pitch the game of his life against by far the toughest lineup he has faced in his career.

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How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:20 pm ET

TV broadcast: NBC

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY) | Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020 (LAD)

Streaming: Peacock

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