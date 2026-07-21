In Maine Senate Race, Democrats Go From Chaos to Coronation

A process to choose a new Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine that began as a messy free-for-all has turned into a coronation for Troy Jackson, a progressive in the mold of Graham Platner, who was forced from the race 12 days ago.

Over the weekend Mr. Jackson’s supporters swept the county meetings to select delegates to the state convention, according to the slate released by his campaign, seizing command of the two-week sprint to choose an opponent for Senator Susan Collins, the state’s five-term Republican incumbent.

The gatherings provided quick clarity to a state convention that could have been chaotic and spared Maine Democrats myriad risks inherent with standing up a nomination process in less than three weeks.

Mr. Jackson, a former state lawmaker, built such an imposing advantage on Saturday that he delivered what amounted to a victory speech on Sunday morning before the day’s delegates were selected.