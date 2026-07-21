George Clooney’s wife Amal looks straight out of the Flintstones in leg-baring tasselled dress

One of the world’s most glamorous couples, George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal, were seen enjoying a sun-drenched vacation in Italy.

As always, the loved-up pair cut fine figures as they enjoyed a date night, and the human rights barrister stole the show in a daring fringed dress.

The brunette beauty’s vintage suede ensemble by Mugler had a strip of turquoise fabric breaking up the shape. The hem boasted a boho-inspired tasselled hemline, which gave the ensemble a coquettish stance. Although it looked like a dress, it was actually a halterneck top and pencil skirt set.

Amal wore a vintage ensemble by Mugler (BACKGRID)

The mother-of-two added a supreme selection of accessories, including a raffia caged Aquazzura handbag, wedged high heels, and Hollywood-worthy shades.

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The designer outfit caused a debate online, with many remarking that it had an almost cartoon-esque feel to it, reminiscent of a character from The Flintstones. The 1960s Hanna-Barbera cartoon featured personalities wearing attire in bright colors with lots of fringing.

Some online comments remarked that Amal’s dress had a Flintstones-feel to it (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The couple looked relaxed as they spent quality time together in the country they frequently visit, stepping out at Villa Bragaglia, which is situated in Capri. The building is an impressive 1940s luxury estate commissioned by renowned Italian film director Carlo Ludovico Bragaglia, and sits in a private area boasting sweeping 360-degree views of the sea, Vesuvius, and Ischia.

Amal’s boho style

Though she often favours tailored suits and classic, sleek dresses, Amal has quite the soft spot for boho style, usually in the form of wide-brimmed hats and oversized sunnies with fringing and beaded detailing. As a fashion editor who has been writing about celebrity style choices for over 15 years, I love how she effortlessly blends boho chic into her elegant evening wear and everyday wardrobe.

Amal experiments with fashion (Getty Images)

Amal’s style ethos

Despite her personal style being widely admired by many women all over the world, Amal has never given a fashion interview to any publication or discussed her thoughts on style. However, in 2015, when asked by a reporter to discuss her outfit, she famously replied that she was wearing Ede & Ravenscroft, a company known for its traditional barrister attire!

Amal has never commented on her personal sense of style (Corbis via Getty Images)

However, Ocean’s Eleven star George is a big fan of her look. Telling Entertainment Tonight, he quipped: “It’s amazing, because she’s always – since the day I met her – had this insanely… It’s eccentric, but it’s fun, a sense of fashion. How she does it while she’s got 11 cases she’s working on, and she was teaching at Columbia, and she’s still like, ‘I want to wear that dress.’ It’s crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch,” he mused.