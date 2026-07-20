Aaron Judge transferred to 60-day IL, will need another scan

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge will need another scan before a major ramp-up of activity while his fractured rib heals, and the New York Yankees moved their captain to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Sidelined since May 31, Judge had a scan during the All-Star break that was reviewed by Dr. Gregory J. Pearl, chair of the department of vascular surgery at Baylor Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital in Texas.

“Obviously, healing going on, which is good, but still not able to start any baseball activities or anything,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was rained out and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

“He needs to get to a point to where he’s asymptomatic to where you really start ramping up more upper-body stuff,” Boone said.

Judge, 34, is hitting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs but had just one homer in his last 18 games before going on the injured list.

“The good news is, you know the pain is subsiding somewhat over the last couple weeks and changing from that sharp to more of that pull,” Boone said. “So hopefully he continues to improve there and then we can start upping things.”

Boone said how Judge feels will determine when he goes for another scan. New York was 36-23 when the outfielder last played but is 18-20 since.

His move to the 60-day IL was procedural to open a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Bradley Hanner, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hanner then was optioned back to the RailRiders.

Schmidt could return in bullpen

Clarke Schmidt threw an inning of batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery July 11 last year and said he reached 95 mph.

A right-hander, Schmidt threw four-seamers, sinkers and cutters among 15 pitches to Anthony Volpe and Ali Sanchez. He did not throw sliders, sweepers or knuckle-curves.

“Not full game feeling with the butterflies and stuff like that, but close to it,” Schmidt said. “To be able to put your stuff on display and be able to get back out there after a year is a good feeling.”

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Schmidt, 30, had an internal brace in this operation. He had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, a month before the Yankees selected him with the 16th pick in the amateur draft.

“The first one, when you kind of start the bullpen phase, it feels a little yucky at times and you just have a lot more days where you’re like, ‘Ah, it doesn’t feel great,'” he said. “It just feels a little more easier where it’s like I don’t have to reach back and have those days where you’re grinding a little bit.”

Schmidt is to throw batting practice again in four or five days. He might return this season as a reliever and is willing to be an opener or a bridge pitcher.

“I know that we have a little more limited time for me this year as far as ability to build up the pitch count,” he said. “Obviously, I’m open to everything as long as I’m out there competing and being able to help the guys.

“I know I’ll be able to be back at some point in some facet this year.”

Possible Stanton return near

Boone is hopeful designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is nearing a return from a strained right calf that has sidelined him since April 24.

“He is a week into the running progression, been hitting,” Boone said. “Obviously had a setback, whenever, three, four weeks ago now, but he seems to be moving in a good direction so hopefully getting close.”

Stanton still hasn’t run the bases.

Fried to get another minor league rehab start

Left-hander Max Fried, out since May 14 because of a left elbow bone bruise, made his first rehab start Friday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Worcester, allowing two runs and five hits over three innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

“He looked really good. I watched his whole outing,” Boone said. “He felt really good. So 52 pitches, so another one in five days. We’ll up that and we’ll see what we’re at from there.”

Lombard potentially an option

Shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk for the RailRiders on Friday night in his return from the injured list. He hadn’t played for Scranton since June 16 because of sprained fingers on his left hand.

“Obviously, it’s no secret how highly we think of George,” Boone said. “Had a good game last night, obviously, so he’s certainly more and more in his development pushing himself into the conversation.”

A son of a former major leaguer, Lombard, 21, is hitting .239 with five homers, 16 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 43 games at Triple-A.

“I want him to get going here coming off the injury and start stacking some days,” Boone said.