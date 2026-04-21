NHL overtime rules in playoffs, OT format and longest games

Updated April 20, 2026, 10:39 p.m. ET

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, meaning a major change in the overtime format.

Unlike the Olympics, where 3-on-3 overtime is played even in the gold medal game, the NHL switches things up in the postseason when the games matter more.

There won’t be any more 3-on-3 play. It’s 5-on-5 instead. There won’t be any more shootouts after five minutes of scoreless overtime play. There is sudden death, and it could last a very long time.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, three of the first four games went to overtime, including one double-overtime game. Overall in the 2025 NHL playoffs, 20 games went to overtime, including four double-overtime games. This postseason, there has been one overtime game.

Here’s a primer on playoff hockey overtime:

How does OT work in NHL playoffs?

If the score is tied after three periods, the teams go to the dressing rooms for 15 minutes while the ice is resurfaced. Overtime periods last 20 minutes or until someone scores. It’s 5-on-5 play (barring penalties). If no one scores in the first overtime, the process repeats and continues until someone scores. The teams change sides for each overtime period. The first overtime is the long change to get back to the bench.

The NHL Situation Room reviews all goals to make sure they are legally scored.

What are the longest NHL playoff overtime games?

1 – Six overtimes (116 minutes, 30 seconds of overtime) in the 1936 semifinals. March 24, 1935. Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0. Mud Bruneteau scored the winner.

(116 minutes, 30 seconds of overtime) in the 1936 semifinals. March 24, 1935. Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0. Mud Bruneteau scored the winner. 2 – Six overtimes (104 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime) in the 1933 semifinals. April 3, 1933. Toronto 1, Boston 0. Ken Doraty scored the winner.

(104 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime) in the 1933 semifinals. April 3, 1933. Toronto 1, Boston 0. Ken Doraty scored the winner. 3 – Five overtimes (92 minutes, 1 second of overtime) in the 2000 conference semifinals. May 4, 2000. Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. Keith Primeau scored the winner.

(92 minutes, 1 second of overtime) in the 2000 conference semifinals. May 4, 2000. Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. Keith Primeau scored the winner. 4 – Five overtimes (90 minutes, 27 seconds of overtime) in the 2020 first round. Aug. 11, 2020. Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2. Brayden Point scored the winner.

(90 minutes, 27 seconds of overtime) in the 2020 first round. Aug. 11, 2020. Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2. Brayden Point scored the winner. 5 – Five overtimes (80 minutes, 48 seconds of overtime) in the 2003 conference semifinals. April 24, 2003. Anaheim 4, Dallas 3. Petr Sykora scored the winner.

(80 minutes, 48 seconds of overtime) in the 2003 conference semifinals. April 24, 2003. Anaheim 4, Dallas 3. Petr Sykora scored the winner. 6 – Four overtimes (79 minutes, 47 seconds of overtime) in the 2023 conference finals. May 18, 2023. Florida 3, Carolina 2. Matthew Tkachuk scored the winner.

2026 NHL playoff overtime games

April 20: The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators are tied 2-2 in the first overtime.

April 19: Canadiens 4, Lightning 3: Juraj Slafkovsky scored at 1:22 of the first overtime.

Longest Stanley Cup Final games

Eight Stanley Cup Final games have gone to the third overtime. The Edmonton Oilers were part of the longest game when Petr Klima scored at 15:13 of the third overtime for a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins in the 1990 Final.

Which players in 2026 postseason have the most playoff overtime goals?