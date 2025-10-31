Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi Attend Premiere After Sharing Relationship Update

NEED TO KNOW Nick Cannon joined Bre Tiesi for the Selling Sunset season 9 premiere party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 29

The pair’s outing comes after Tiesi shared a relationship update in the new season, noting that they are still going strong and that she has “no complaints” about their relationship

Tiesi previously clarified that their relationship is “open and happy” during a December 2024 appearance on the Wednesdays podcast

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are going strong!

The Oppenheim Group agent, 34, was joined by the Wild N’ Out creator, 44, at the Los Angeles premiere party for season 9 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Wednesday, Oct. 29, on Netflix.

Tiesi rocked a shiny, strapless dress with a plunging neckline as she posed next to a beaming Cannon in one shot. She can be seen leaning in towards her partner and resting her hand on his stomach, while he wraps his arm around her waist.

The premiere party was attended by a number of Tiesi’s costars, including Mary Bonnet, Sandra Vergara, Amanza Smith and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi on Oct. 29, 2025.

Jerritt Clark/Getty



Tiesi and Cannon — who share 3-year-old son Legendary together — enjoyed the night out after the reality star opened up about their relationship in the new season of the hit Netflix real estate drama.

During the scene, the real estate agent meets with her sister Alexis Tiesi to catch up on what’s been happening in their lives. After Alexis shares an update on her dating life, noting that she always has a “boyfriend, or two,” Bre then says, “I haven’t had multiple [boyfriends] in a long time. I miss those days.”

“Yeah. I’m glad you’re happy,” her sister notes, followed by Bre adding, “I am very happy. He’s amazing. I love Nick. I have no complaints, other than everyone else having a problem with it. Whatever that means.”

She continues, “But then again, they’re all ending up not together, or divorced, or whatever situation happens for them, and I’m not.”

Bre Tiesi in episode 6 of Selling Sunset season 9.

Netflix



Tiesi could be referring to her costar Chelsea Lazkani, who previously got divorced from her husband of seven years, Jeff Lazkani, after Bre gave her a heads up that he was allegedly seen making out with another woman.

The gesture from Bre came amid the pair’s longtime feud, which was originally sparked in season 6 when Tiesi joined the Selling Sunset cast. Tension first started brewing between the pair after Lazkani said she didn’t approve of Bre’s relationship with Cannon, calling him a “master manipulator” in the process.

Bre Tiesi talking to Chelsea Lazkani in ‘Selling Sunset’.

Courtesy of Netflix



“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. Ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Lazkani said in season 6. She also said “creating multiple broken homes is disgusting,” and later in the season, she told Bre that she thinks it’s “unfair” for kids to be born into a situation where their father isn’t fully present.

Along with Legendary, Cannon shares 11 other children ranging in ages 14 to 2 with multiple partners.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi with their son Legendary.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram



In December 2024, Bre clarified the nature of her relationship with Cannon while appearing in an episode of the Wednesdays podcast.

“I’d like to be very clear, we don’t co-parent, we are very much together,” she told host Sophie Habboo at the time. “And that’s why people are confused.”

“Me and my partner have been on and off for years,” she continued. “Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing… People call it all kinds of s—, I call it ‘I do what I want to do.’ ”

Bre also noted how she ultimately didn’t want a “conventional relationship,” and that what she has with Cannon is the “healthiest relationship” she’s ever been in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for,” she said. “Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing.”

Most recently, Bre shared a tribute to Cannon in an Oct. 10 Instagram post in honor of his birthday, in which she refers to him as her “best friend and partner in life” in the caption.

In the comments, one fan questioned, “Are they together again?” to which Bre responded, “NEVER WEREN’T. We locked in.”