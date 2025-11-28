NIU vs. Kent St: Live stream and TV info

At Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Friday, the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-8) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-7).
The Huskies played the Western Michigan Broncos in their most recent outing, losing 35-19. Last time out, the Golden Flashes lost 28-16 to the Central Michigan Chippewas. Against the Broncos, Brady Davidson led the Huskies with 73 yards on 5-of-8 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Chavon Wright ran for 92 yards on 21 carries (4.4 yards per carry). Rickey Taylor Jr. hauled in three receptions for 53 yards (averaging 17.7 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Broncos. Dru DeShields threw for 185 yards for the Golden Flashes against the Chippewas, going 14-for-28 (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 10 carries for -8 yards and one touchdown. Gavin Garcia carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards (5.1 yards per attempt). In the passing game, he added one catch for -3 yards. Wayne Harris registered 56 yards through the air after three catches (on nine targets).
In the story below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.
Check out: US LBM Coaches Poll powered by USA Today sports
Watch Northern Illinois vs. Kent State on Fubo! (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State game info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch LIVE with Fubo! (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch Northern Illinois vs. Kent State on Fubo! (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State betting info
- Spread favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Northern Illinois (-205), Kent State (+170)
- Total: 45.5 points
College football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 9:22 a.m. ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Our team of savvy editors independently handpicks all recommendations. If you purchase through our links, the USA Today Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. While we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are. No guarantees are made with regards to results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risk and it is up to the individual to make bets with or without the assistance of information provided on this site and we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of following the betting tips provided on this site. Past performances do not guarantee success in the future and betting odds fluctuate from one minute to the next. The material contained on this site is intended to inform, entertain and educate the reader and in no way represents an inducement to gamble legally or illegally or any sort of professional advice.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside. It is your sole responsibility to act in accordance with your local laws.