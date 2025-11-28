NIU vs. Kent St: Live stream and TV info

At Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Friday, the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-8) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-7).

The Huskies played the Western Michigan Broncos in their most recent outing, losing 35-19. Last time out, the Golden Flashes lost 28-16 to the Central Michigan Chippewas. Against the Broncos, Brady Davidson led the Huskies with 73 yards on 5-of-8 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Chavon Wright ran for 92 yards on 21 carries (4.4 yards per carry). Rickey Taylor Jr. hauled in three receptions for 53 yards (averaging 17.7 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Broncos. Dru DeShields threw for 185 yards for the Golden Flashes against the Chippewas, going 14-for-28 (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 10 carries for -8 yards and one touchdown. Gavin Garcia carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards (5.1 yards per attempt). In the passing game, he added one catch for -3 yards. Wayne Harris registered 56 yards through the air after three catches (on nine targets).

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State game info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

12 p.m. ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch LIVE with Fubo! (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State betting info

Spread favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Northern Illinois (-5.5) Moneyline: Northern Illinois (-205), Kent State (+170)

Northern Illinois (-205), Kent State (+170) Total: 45.5 points

