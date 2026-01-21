No. 10 Michigan State Wraps up Pacific Northwest Swing at Oregon on Tuesday Night

Eugene, Ore. – No. 10 Michigan State wraps a two-game swing through the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, Jan. 20, visiting Oregon (9 p.m. ET, FS1). The Spartans opened their trip with an 80-63 win over Washington on Saturday in Seattle.

Saturday’s game will air live on FS1, with Connor Onion and Miles Simon calling all of the action. The Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard state-wide and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play, Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst and Zach Surdenik as the studio host. The game can also be heard on channels 131 or 196 on SiriusXM or on the SiriusXM app.

About the Spartans

Michigan State enters Tuesday’s game with a 16-2 overall record (6-1 Big Ten) and are coming off an 80-63 win at Washington on Saturday in Seattle.

The Spartans are No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and the ESPN Coaches poll.

MSU is No. 12 in the NCAA Net Rankings and No. 10 per KenPom.

The Spartans are No. 13 in the country in assists (18.7 apg), with Jeremy Fears Jr. second in the country with 8.6 apg.

The Spartans are No. 10 nationally in scoring defense (64.2 ppg) and ranks No. 1 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.

Through 18 games, the Spartans have four players scoring in double figures, seven averaging at least 5.0 ppg and nine averaging at least 10.0 minutes.

Jaxon Kohler leads the team in scoring with 13.9 ppg and tops the team with 9.9 rpg (2nd B1G, #23 nationally) … Kohler, who became the first player in MSU history under Head Coach Izzo to have five-straight double-doubles and ranks No. 8 nationally with 10 this season, has scored in double figures 17 times this year.

Jeremy Fears Jr., who leads the team with 30.6 minutes played, is second on the team with 13.1 ppg and is handing out 8.6 assists per game, second in Division I … His 155 total assists are No. 2 in the country.

Coen Carr, one of the most athletic players in all of college basketball, is third on the team with 11.0 ppg, third on the team with 5.-0 rpg and third with 1.5 apg in 28.1 mpg.

Carson Cooper, who had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds vs. Duke and scored a career-high 18 points in the win over Northwestern, is playing a career-high 25.3 minutes, is fourth on the team with 10.1 ppg and second with 7.2 rpg, ninth in the B1G … He has scored in doubled figures 10 times.

Kur Teng, who scored a career-high 15 points against Kentucky, is averaging 7.7 ppg and has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games; Cam Ward is sixth on the team with 5.6 ppg and fourth with 4.5 rpg and Divine Ugochukwu, who scored a career-high 23 points at Penn State, is averaging 5.1 ppg in 15.0 mpg.

, who scored a career-high 15 points against Kentucky, is averaging 7.7 ppg and has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games; is sixth on the team with 5.6 ppg and fourth with 4.5 rpg and , who scored a career-high 23 points at Penn State, is averaging 5.1 ppg in 15.0 mpg. Freshman Jordan Scott adds 4.4 ppg and 3.3 rpg in 16.8 mpg (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg in B1G), senior Trey Fort is tallying 4.3 ppg, and redshirt freshman Jesse McCulloch is averaging 3.2 ppg and 1.6 rpg.

Core Four

MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo has said since the start of the season that the success of the Spartans would largely depend on the team’s captains Cooper, Kohler, Carr and Fears.

Through 18 games, the team's core four are averaging a combined 48.1 points per game and have accounted for 60.9 percent of the team's points (866 of 1,423), 58.6 percent of the team's rebounds (445 of 759) and 68.9 percent of the team's assists (233 of 338).

About Oregon

Michigan State and Oregon will meet for the sixth time in program history on Tuesday night .

This is the second meeting between the teams as members of the Big Ten Conference and the first game for MSU in Eugene.

The Spartans have won the last three meetings, including Oregon’s first trip to the Breslin Center last year, 86-74, on Feb. 8, 2025.

The three previous meetings between the teams were tournaments in Oregon.

MSU posted a 74-70 win on Nov. 25, 2022 in the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon.

Oregon’s last win in the series was an 87-82 decision on Dec. 27, 1969 in the Far West Classic in Portland, Ore.

Against the Ducks