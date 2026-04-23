Non-toxic pans, organic bedding and 22 more Earth Day deals we love right now | Life and style

Durable, good-for-you things often come at a premium. After all, it’s a lot cheaper to churn 1,000 plastic cutting boards out of a mold than to craft them from walnut while composting the tiniest scraps. Fortunately, a lot of our favorite brands are throwing Earth Day sales right now, making it more affordable to buy fewer, better products.

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We’ve rounded up the best deals worth shopping from Filter-vetted brands, including a non-toxic Our Place pan and a Pfas-free Mammut waterproof jacket. While not every sale is strictly in honor of Earth Day, they’re all prime opportunities to snag products we love from brands we trust.

Our Place Titanium Mini Always Pan Pro

Our Place Titanium Mini Always Pan Pro $109 Photograph: Courtesy of Our Place Now $109, originally $155 at Our Place In February, Filter readers couldn’t stop buying the Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro, our favorite non-toxic pan tested in a food lab, and we don’t blame you. Eggs skate around the nonstick titanium surface, yet there’s no Pfas coating to wear off, so you can use metal utensils, heat it up to 1,000F, and even toss it in the dishwasher when you’re done. If you’ve been waiting for a sale, now’s the time: you’ll save $46 or 30% on the 8.5in mini version in two colorways, which should be enough room to throw together a hearty meal for one or two. Our Place Titanium Mini Always Pan Pro $109

Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve Pajama Top

Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve Pajama Top $54.60 Photograph: Courtesy of Cozy Earth Now $54.60, originally $78 at Cozy Earth From sleep masks to bath towels, we keep recommending Cozy Earth for its unmatched comfort and commitment to environmental best practices, such as using low-waste viscose sourced from bamboo fibers. Marissa Miller, a Filter contributor, gave Cozy Earth’s soft stretch-knit bamboo pajamas the ultimate honor – a spot in her hospital bag before giving birth – but you don’t need to be in labor to benefit. Consider the breathable short sleeve version of this sustainably made pajama top just in time for summer, now a generous 35% off. Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve Pajama Top $54.60

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 10in Crepe and Omelette Pan

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 10in Crepe and Omelette Pan $119.99 Photograph: Courtesy of Green Pan Now $119.99, originally $171.99 at GreenPan Our colleagues at Filter UK picked GreenPan’s Pfas-free Copenhagen Pancake Pan as your best choice for slipping delicate pancakes off the pan, and it’ll work swimmingly for personal pizzas and omelettes too. The slightly smaller US equivalent boasts higher heat resistance and six giftable colors pretty enough to display on stovetops. It’s on sale for 30% off, but GreenPan’s Earth Day sale includes discounts up to 60%, and they’re celebrating Earth Month by planting a tree for each order placed during April. GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 10in Crepe and Omelette Pan $119.99

Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 2

Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 2 $81.75 Photograph: Courtesy of Brooklinen Now $81.75 for set of two, originally $109 at Brooklinen There’s no luxury quite like a new set of plush and absorbent long-staple Turkish cotton towels, especially when they’re Oeko-Tex standard 100-certified to be free of harmful chemicals such as pesticides and lead. Jon Chan, a Filter US contributor, recently named this set of super-plush Turkish bath towels from Brooklinen as the best-value bundle you can buy. And at 25% off right now for the two full-sized bath towels, that rings even truer. Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 2 $81.75

Anyday 4-Piece Glass Round Dish Set + Cookbooklet Bundle

Anyday 4-Piece Glass Round Dish Set + Cookbooklet Bundle $77 Photograph: Courtesy of Anyday Now $77, originally $87 at Anyday To stash your leftovers or meal prep for the week, don’t miss this deal on Anyday glass storage containers that have been a Filter reader favorite since we first covered them in December. Emily Farris, a Filter US contributor, found they help her family waste less food and less time, since their plastic-free design can go directly from freezer to oven to dishwasher. And of course, they will not leech harmful microplastics or forever chemicals into your food. This bundle features two four-cup dishes in different depths, and you also get a handy cookbook for extra inspiration. To really stock up, try the 12-piece set for $180, down from $225 at 20% off. Anyday 4-Piece Glass Round Dish Set + Cookbooklet Bundle $77

Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush

Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush $89.25 Photograph: Courtesy of Suri Now $89.25, originally $105 at Suri Think about how often you should be replacing your toothbrush. Now multiply that by every tooth brusher in the world. That’s a ton of plastic in landfills. Suri instead uses biodegradable castor oil bristles you can send back to the company for recycling. Our reviewer in the UK loves the brand so much he owns one and awarded the Suri 2.0 the best sustainable toothbrush in our guide to the best toothbrushes. You can grab one now for 15% off in the Bloom and Sea Mist colors. Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush $89.25

Smartwool Women’s Hike Hoo Who Crew Socks

Smartwool Women’s Hike Hoo Who Crew Socks $15

EcoFlow Rapid Mag Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank

EcoFlow Rapid Mag Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank $77.99

Men’s Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Pullover

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Pullover $97.30 Photograph: Courtesy of Scheels Now $97.30, originally $139 at Scheels From Pfas-free rain jackets to winter coats made with 100% recycled down, Patagonia has solidified itself as a leader in sustainability. This fleece in particular was recommended in our guide to the best apparel for winter running. “It has everything I want in a second layer: warm Synchilla double-sided fleece to trap in heat and fabric that both wicks moisture and dries fast. Plus, it’s made in a fair-trade-certified factory,” wrote Lauren Gould, the Filter US’s editorial coordinator. While originally $139, you can now snag it for less than $100. Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Pullover $97.30

Nest Bedding Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set + Pillowcases

Nest Bedding Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set + Pillowcases $49.60 Photograph: Courtesy of Nest Bedding Now $49.60, originally $124 at Nest Bedding Tobey Grumet Segal, our Filter US contributor, can’t live without Nest’s popular Easy Breather pillow, which helps her stay cool even during hot flashes. While that model is still regularly priced, these certified organic, free-trade cotton sheets are built to pair with that pillow to ward off summer sweats, and they’re now a cool 60% off for its spring cleaning sale. Nest Bedding Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set + Pillowcases $49.60

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant $38.40 Photograph: Courtesy of Everlane Now $38.40, originally $138 at Everlane The brand Everlane has a documented history of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions every year, and a focus on organic, recycled and traceable materials. It’s one of the reasons a fashion expert gushed over a pair of 100% European flax linen trousers in our guide to giftable fashion. While that camel-hued colorway is currently sold out, a few sizes are available in this comparable pair in Natural Chambray that gives “rich mom on vacation” vibes. You get 40% off for its spring sale, and then an extra 20% in cart, making this pair look far more expensive than what you paid for them. Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant $38.40

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Refillable Body Lotion

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps refillable body lotion $75

Lodge Fan-Favorite Skillet Set With Handle Holder

Lodge Fan-Favorite Skillet Set With Handle Holder $49.95 Photograph: Courtesy of Lodge Now $49.95, originally $64.95 at Lodge It doesn’t get more sustainable than a near-indestructible piece of cookware that will outlive you. The best budget-friendly non-toxic pan we ever tested is included in Lodge’s Fan-Favorite Skillet Bundle, now 23% off. You get both the 10.25in and 12in sizes, plus a silicone handle holder to protect your hands. Given the pans’ next-level heat retention that yields restaurant-worthy sears, you’re going to appreciate it. Lodge Fan-Favorite Skillet Set With Handle Holder $49.95

Helix Dusk Mattress

Photograph: Courtesy of Helix Now $999, originally $1,099 at Helix (use code SPRING20) If you’re in the market for a new mattress, don’t sleep on the chance to grab the Helix, made with foams certified by Greenguard Gold and CertiPur-US, which ensure it’s free of forever chemicals and low on harmful emissions. Dan Ackerman, a sleep expert, recommended it to us when we asked him for sleep tips, and uses one himself. Make sure to use the code SPRING20 for the full discount.

Vivaia Pointed-Toe D’Orsay Flats

Vivaia Pointed-Toe D’Orsay Flats $69 Photograph: Courtesy of Vivaia Now $69, originally $129 at Vivaia The Filter UK recently named these embellished pointed-toe flats from sustainable footwear brand Vivaia as one of the best party-ready options. The brand uses recycled and renewable materials such as rice husk outsoles and sugarcane EVA soles. Currently, tons of similar styles are on sale, but don’t miss this stunning pair available in seven fun-to-style colors and patterns for 47% off. Vivaia Pointed-Toe D’Orsay Flats $69

Mammut Mountain Pro 2.0 HS Hooded Jacket Women

Mammut Mountain Pro 2.0 HS Hooded Jacket Women $245 Photograph: Courtesy of Mammut Now $245, originally $490 at Mammut Heather Balogh Rochfort, a Filter US contributor and outdoor junkie, recently picked a forever-chemical-free Mammut hardshell hooded jacket as your best bet for long days out on the trail. While that exact model isn’t currently on sale, this similar alternative with the same Mammut DRY Tour waterproof tech is a whopping half off. Plus, it’s made partly of recycled materials. Mammut Mountain Pro 2.0 HS Hooded Jacket Women $245

Burt’s Bees Mask Bundle Holiday Gift Set

Burt’s Bees Mask Bundle Holiday Gift Set $9.09 Photograph: Courtesy of Burt’s Bees Now $9.09, originally $12.99 at Burt’s Bees Burt’s Bees has earned its reputation in sustainable skincare thanks to its responsible sourcing, low-waste packaging, focus on renewable materials and outstanding products. In our guide to the best lip balms, Burt’s Bees’ tinted version reigned supreme for adding a kiss of color and hydration to your pout. Our colleagues at the Filter UK also highlighted Burt’s baby shampoo and wash for its lather and heavenly honey scent in the best sustainable baby products. For a well-deserved care package, grab this on-sale kit containing two sheet masks, a lip mask and a conditioning lip balm to put your best face forward. Burt’s Bees Mask Bundle Holiday Gift Set $9.09

Kent 16T Tortoise Fine Tooth and Wide Tooth Comb

Kent 16T Tortoise Fine Tooth and Wide Tooth Comb $9.99 Photograph: Courtesy of Amazon Now $9.99, originally $12.95 at Amazon Plastic combs don’t just feel cheap; they’re jagged enough at a microscopic level to snag and pull on hair. This durable buy-it-for-life option from Kent is made from cellulose acetate derived from renewable plant sources, which gives a smoother finish. Josh Patterson, a Filter US contributor, invested in one from the nearly 250-year-old British company and found that it pulled less and made his hair feel smoother. Right now, they’re on sale for just $10. Kent 16T Tortoise Fine Tooth and Wide Tooth Comb $9.99

Allbirds Wool Runner Go $55

Mejuri Sterling Silver Mega Dôme Earrings

Mejuri Sterling Silver Mega Dôme Earrings $222 Photograph: Courtesy of Mejuri Now $222, originally $278 at Mejuri Mining precious metals such as gold can disrupt habitats and pollute waterways, so Mejuri uses carefully sourced materials such as “salmon gold”, which is extracted from former mine sites that are cleaned up in the process. The Filter UK’s fashion editor named the Canadian jeweler one of the best affordable jewellery brands, and right now the minimalist dome-shaped earrings she loved are 20% off. Mejuri Sterling Silver Mega Dôme Earrings $222

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + HA Serum

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + HA Serum $15.32

Fjällräven HC Hydratic Padded Women’s Parka

Fjällräven HC Hydratic Padded Women’s Parka $264.83 Photograph: Courtesy of REI Now $264.83, originally $530 at REI When we asked Scandinavians for their winter-apparel secrets, one Norwegian journalist raved about the allværsjakke, or “all-weather jacket.” This windproof, waterproof model from Fjällräven is currently 50% as part of REI’s past-season sale. The Swedish brand is known for its durable buy-it-for-life designs and use of recycled synthetics such as Corylon and natural materials including wool and down. Fjällräven HC Hydratic Padded Women’s Parka $264.83

Anker Nano Power Bank

Anker Nano Power Bank $34.99 Photograph: Courtesy of Anker Now $34.99, originally $49.99 at Anker Anker is running one of the most aggressive Earth Day sales, with up to 67% off some products, including $15 off the Nano power bank the Filter UK named its favorite portable model thanks to its tiny size and impressive speed. Anker’s Nano chargers incorporate up to 80% recycled post-consumer plastic and come in plastic-free packaging. Campers planning summer adventures may also want to check out the ludicrous savings on the Solix F2000 Portable Power Station, which is down from $1,999 to $849. Nick Mokey, the Filter US editor, has tested half a dozen similar models, and says the smooth-rolling wheels, luggage-style handle and prodigious output make this an easy favorite. Anker Nano Power Bank $34.99

Gobi Cashmere Organic Color Cashmere Asymmetrical Sweater

Gobi Cashmere Organic Color Cashmere Asymmetrical Sweater $139.30 Photograph: Courtesy of Gobi Cashmere Now $139.30, originally $199 at Gobi cashmere Cashmere is super soft, naturally thermoregulating, biodegradable – and also typically a bit of a splurge. But at 30% off, this tasteful cashmere sweater beloved by Breanna Wilson, a travel journalist in Mongolia, is a lot more affordable. It’s made of 100% Mongolian cashmere with a subtle asymmetrical hem so you can look good and feel even better. Gobi Cashmere Organic Color Cashmere Asymmetrical Sweater $139.30

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