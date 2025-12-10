North Carolina school closings, delays for Tuesday, Dec. 9

keeping you safe is so very important to the W X II 12 weather team. That’s why we want you to have access to weather information wherever you are on the go even while you sleep getting those severe weather alerts to you when you need them to get those, you can download the W X II 12 news app on your phone. When you open the w X like 12 news app, you’re going to see three lines in the upper left hand corner. Tap on that. Then you’re going to see customized alerts. You’re gonna want to choose that when you select the alerts than the alert windows going to come open. You have a lot of alert options. We want you to choose severe weather. Okay, There are some options here, too. As you scroll down, you need to decide where you want to get your watches and warnings. If you choose my location, they will follow you no matter where you are, and you have your phone with you, or you can choose zip code, maybe entering your home address or maybe your work address and you get watches and warnings and alerts just for that area. You can choose both of these options. You’re gonna be alerted to things like when lightning is nearby. If you choose that or if a storm is approaching, you’ll always get your watches and warnings when you need them, wherever you are with the W X II 12 news app.
North Carolina school closings, delays, remote learning list for Tuesday, Dec. 9
Updated: 10:41 AM EST Dec 9, 2025
Some school systems in North Carolina, including in the Piedmont Triad, are making decisions about school on Tuesday, Dec. 9, due to the weather.SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, REMOTE LEARNING >>>Check out the full listing of remote learning days, school delays and closings here as school systems voluntarily submit them to our site.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, REMOTE LEARNING
>>>Check out the full listing of remote learning days, school delays and closings here as school systems voluntarily submit them to our site.
TUESDAY, DEC. 9
- Alamance-Burlington School System – 3 Hour Delay
- Alleghany County Schools – Closed
- Davidson County Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Davie County Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Elkin City Schools – Closed
- Guilford County Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Lexington City Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Mount Airy City Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Rockingham County Schools – Closed
- Stokes County Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Surry County Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Thomasville City Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Wilkes County Schools – Remote Learning Day (starting at 10 a.m.)
- WS/FCS – 2 Hour Delay
- Yadkin County Schools – 3 Hour Delay
