North Carolina school closings, delays for Tuesday, Dec. 9

North Carolina school closings, delays, remote learning list for Tuesday, Dec. 9 Updated: 10:41 AM EST Dec 9, 2025 Editorial Standards ⓘ Some school systems in North Carolina, including in the Piedmont Triad, are making decisions about school on Tuesday, Dec. 9, due to the weather.SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, REMOTE LEARNING >>>Check out the full listing of remote learning days, school delays and closings here as school systems voluntarily submit them to our site.TUESDAY, DEC. 9 Alamance-Burlington School System – 3 Hour DelayAlleghany County Schools – ClosedDavidson County Schools – 2 Hour DelayDavie County Schools – 3 Hour DelayElkin City Schools – ClosedGuilford County Schools – 2 Hour DelayLexington City Schools – 3 Hour DelayMount Airy City Schools – 3 Hour DelayRockingham County Schools – ClosedStokes County Schools – 3 Hour DelaySurry County Schools – 3 Hour DelayThomasville City Schools – 2 Hour DelayWilkes County Schools – Remote Learning Day (starting at 10 a.m.)WS/FCS – 2 Hour DelayYadkin County Schools – 3 Hour DelayLooking for school systems outside the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina?Wake County SchoolsCharlotte-Mecklenburg SchoolsCumberland County SchoolsUnion County Public SchoolsJohnston County SchoolsCabarrus County SchoolsMontgomery County SchoolsLooking for school systems in Virginia?Galax City SchoolsPatrick County SchoolsCarroll County SchoolsGrayson County SchoolsPittsylvania County SchoolsFairfax County Public SchoolsArlington Public SchoolsLoudoun County Public SchoolsMore weather coverage: Weather Alerts | Closing and delays | Latest weather forecast | Post pictures to the uLocal North Carolina Facebook Group | Traffic information | Report closings and delays | SkyCams | Download the WXII12 News mobile app Some school systems in North Carolina, including in the Piedmont Triad, are making decisions about school on Tuesday, Dec. 9, due to the weather. SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, REMOTE LEARNING >>>Check out the full listing of remote learning days, school delays and closings here as school systems voluntarily submit them to our site. TUESDAY, DEC. 9 Alamance-Burlington School System – 3 Hour Delay

Yadkin County Schools – 3 Hour Delay Looking for school systems outside the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina? Wake County Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Cumberland County Schools Union County Public Schools Johnston County Schools Cabarrus County Schools Montgomery County Schools Looking for school systems in Virginia? Galax City Schools Patrick County Schools Carroll County Schools Grayson County Schools Pittsylvania County Schools Fairfax County Public Schools Arlington Public Schools Loudoun County Public Schools More weather coverage: Weather Alerts | Closing and delays | Latest weather forecast | Post pictures to the uLocal North Carolina Facebook Group | Traffic information | Report closings and delays | SkyCams | Download the WXII12 News mobile app