O’Connell vs. Mariano Navone Prediction, Odds to Win Tiriac Open

Data Skrive
March 30, 2026Updated March 31, 2026, 2:36 a.m. ET
In the Round of 32 at the Tiriac Open on Tuesday, Mariano Navone (ranked No. 60) faces Christopher O’Connell (No. 128).
Navone is favored (-325) to get to the Round of 16 against the underdog O’Connell (+240).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Tuesday at 2:36 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Christopher O’Connell vs. Mariano Navone matchup info
- Tournament: Tiriac Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, March 31
- Court Surface: Clay
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O’Connell vs. Navone Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, O’Connell has a 76.5% to win.
O’Connell vs. Navone Betting Odds
- O’Connell’s odds to win match: +240
- Navone’s odds to win match: -325
- O’Connell’s odds to win tournament: +5000
- Navone’s odds to win tournament: +550
O’Connell vs. Navone matchup performance & stats
- O’Connell is 3-7 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament victories.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, O’Connell has won 67.0% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.
- On clay over the past year, O’Connell has converted 19 of 63 break points (30.2%).
- O’Connell was beaten in the Round of 128 of his previous tournament (the Miami Open presented by Itau) 6-7, 3-6 by No. 54-ranked Marton Fucsovics on March 20.
- Navone has played in 11 tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, posting a 12-11 record on that surface.
- While playing on clay, Navone has a 67.9% winning percentage in service games and a 37.9% winning percentage in return games.
- Navone has won 42.6% of break points on clay (83 out of 195) which ranks fifth.
- In the Round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Miami Open presented by Itau) on March 20, Navone was taken down by No. 25-ranked Valentin Vacherot 3-6, 4-6.
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