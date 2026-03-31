University of Arizona warns fans about counterfeit merchandise ahead of Final Four

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The University of Arizona received its first shipments of official Final Four merchandise this week, and the campus store has been selling items nonstop as fans prepare for the Wildcats’ first semifinal appearance in 25 years.

Workers at the campus store said demand has been overwhelming, with many items already sold out. The shortage has driven fans to seek merchandise from unauthorized retailers and online stores.

“There’s been people who are trying every which way to get it, I don’t blame them,” said Felix Bonha, a campus store employee.

Cat Hanson, Trademarks and Licensing Program Manager at the University of Arizona, said the number of unauthorized retailers has doubled since March Madness began.

“You can imagine right now, we’re pretty packed with finding things that are counterfeit products and illegal products,” Hanson said.

Hanson said authorized retailers must go through a strict licensing process to sell University of Arizona gear, which ensures that each product meets quality and safety standards.

“The licensees are, they’re vetted, they’re audited from time to time, we know their supply chain, they’re using countries that source ethically, they’re not involved in child labor,” Hanson said.

Purchasing from officially licensed vendors also ensures that buyers are protected from consumer fraud and money laundering.

That’s why Hanson’s team is working with local law enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the National Intellectual Property Rights Center to identify counterfeit businesses in person and online.

Customers can also help by shopping from officially licensed vendors, such as the campus store or authorized pop-up locations.

Kelly Sauer, general manager of a pop-up store who has been selling University of Arizona merchandise for several decades, said there are key ways to identify authentic products.

“They have to stamp a hologram sticker on every shirt, you have to have the trademark logos on everything from the block A to the Final Four logo to the March Madness logo,” Sauer said.

The multicolor hologram tag or sticker is the biggest indicator, but Hanson said shoppers should also check that spelling and colors are correct, that the item is good quality, and that the “University of Arizona” has the word “the” in front of it.

If the price is too good to be true, Hanson also says it likely is.

Hanson said purchasing authentic merchandise not only supports the local community but also goes back to the university.

“The money from the royalties that you’ll pay on a product comes to the university in the form of programs for students, student success, athletics, things like that,” Hanson said.

Authentic Arizona merchandise can be purchased at the following authorized pop-up shops:

Campus Store Park & Speedway (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Park & 6th St (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Speedway & Campbell (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Maingate (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Football Stadium parking lot (10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. starting April 6) Campbell & 6th (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Hi Corbett parking lot (10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. starting April 6)



Pop-up hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Monday, March 30, through Thursday, April 9, with extended hours (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.) beginning Monday, April 6, at Hi Corbett and the football stadium parking lot.

Other authorized pop-ups Broadway/Rosemont Broadway/Tucson Oracle/Orange Grove Old Spanish Trail/Broadway Grant / Tanque Verde (by Scented Leaf)



If you suspect a retailer may be fraudulent, you can report it anonymously on UA’s Counterfeit Reporting Form .

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