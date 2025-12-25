Will RI grocery stores close early on Christmas Eve? See hours.

Dec. 24, 2025, 5:03 a.m. ET

Finding an open grocery store in Rhode Island for some last-minute cookies and milk for Santa Claus could be difficult late on Christmas Eve.

While no state laws prevent supermarkets from opening as usual on Wednesday, Dec. 24, many opt to close earlier to allow employees to spend time with family.

Shoppers should plan to do their grocery store runs earlier in the day on Christmas Eve and, to avoid any surprises, check store hours before heading out.

Here’s what to know about popular Rhode Island grocery stores on Christmas Eve.

Is Stop & Shop open on Christmas Eve 2025?

All Rhode Island Stop & Shop stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to a company spokesperson.

Is Market Basket open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Most Market Basket stores, including the ones in Warwick and Johnston, will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Shaw’s open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Most Shaw’s locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is ALDI open on Christmas Eve 2025?

ALDI locations will open with modified hours on Christmas Eve, according to the chain’s website. The Providence, Warwick, Johnston, and Westerly stores will all close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Is Price Rite open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Price Rite stores in Rhode Island will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to a company spokesperson.

Is Dave’s Fresh Marketplace open on Christmas Eve 2025?

All Dave’s Fresh Marketplace locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Many Whole Foods locations are open on Christmas Eve, but with modified hours, the chain’s website said.

The North Main Street and Waterman Street locations in Providence, as well as the sole Cranston location, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Customers should check their local store’s website for details.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Most Trader Joe’s stores, including the Providence and Warwick locations, will be open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Walmart stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company.

This includes the Providence, Coventry, Newport, and Cranston locations.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve 2025?

All Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve this year, the company said in a statement.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve 2025?

All Costco warehouses will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company’s website.

Although there aren’t any Costco warehouses in Rhode Island, there is one in Sharon, Mass., about a 24-mile drive from downtown Providence.

Is BJ’s Wholesale Club open on Christmas Eve 2025?

All BJ’s Wholesale Club locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company’s website.