Olivia Colman joining Only Murders in the Building season 6 is music to my ears — and not just because I’m obsessed with her first film alongside Meryl Streep

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Okay, so this isn’t her new role. | Credit: Netflix

The guest cast list for Only Murders in the Building season 6 is now so stacked that I’m surprised creators know where to fit everyone.

As Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) head to London, UK to solve the death of a global podcaster, the below Brits will be joining the action:











































This is all before the Disney+ and Hulu show slyly revealed its most recent casting through an Instagram carousel: England’s Oscar-winning hero, Olivia Colman.

She’s seen filming scenes solo while sat on a sofa, but the post shows that Mabel and Loretta (Meryl Streep) have also been at the same location. Put two and two together and there’s a very high chance that Streep and Colman could be sharing the screen… and this is exciting to me.

Why? This will be the first time that the pair are reunited on screen since the 2010 British political biopic that I was unusually feral for as a 17-year-old girl. It’s also the performance that won Streep her most recent Best Actress Oscar… and frankly, it all has to be seen to be believed.

Only Murders in the Building season 6 will be Olivia Colman and Meryl Streep’s first onscreen appearance since The Iron Lady

Only Streep could take a figure as politically and culturally divisive as former UK Conversative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and turn her into an Academy Award winner.

The 2011 biopic The Iron Lady explores her life and career as the UK’s longest-serving Prime Minister, with an older Thatcher looking back over her life after the death of her beloved husband, Denis (Jim Broadbent).

So, where does Colman fit in? She plays Carol Thatcher, Margaret’s daughter, sharing intimate scenes with Streep during Margaret’s older years. Watching them together is like watching destiny… of course these two were always going to unite and give audiences something special.

While Streep rightly received a great deal of notoriety for her performance, it’s surprising how many people forget that Colman was ever in it. In fact, if you’ve never realized before now, you’ve likely seen the below anecdote on The Graham Norton Show, with Colman revealing that Streep thought her real teeth were fake.

Oddly, The Iron Lady is one of the few films I can probably recite word for word without needing to watch it again first. Around the same time that it was released, a college friend of mine and I set up a (very) unofficial Meryl Streep fan club: The Mezralites.

We got t-shirts made — for all two members who were in the club — and spent every lunch break possible learning Streep’s ways: understanding how she embodied the famous Prime Minister before our time, how she turned her hand to the slightest of details that could make or break a single moment.

I would always argue that any film featuring Streep is worth seeing, but The Iron Lady is the perfect binge before Only Murders in the Building season 6 arrives.

We’re getting two divas for the price of one, and the underlying biting tension between them onscreen could so easily be replicated under Oliver, Charles and Mabel’s watch.