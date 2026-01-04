Olivia Culpo Shares Unseen Moments from Birth of Daughter Colette

NEED TO KNOW Olivia Culpo is sharing never-before-seen photos from the birth of her daughter, Colette

Culpo, 33, shares Colette with her husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey

The couple welcomed their first baby in July 2025

Olivia Culpo is sharing some never-before-seen moments from her daughter Colette’s birth.

The model and actress shared the images in a 2025 wrap-up post on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

“2025: the year I became a mom 😭,” Culpo, 33, wrote in the post’s caption. She added, “This year my heart expanded in ways I never imagined and everything shifted .. my perspective, the way I show up, what I value, and the miracle of life itself. I am so grateful.”

She continued with a message of support for her followers, writing, “If you’re ending this year happy, hurting, exhausted, hopeful, or still finding your way… I’m sending you love and the biggest hug.”

“Here’s to growth of every kind… and to what this year has taught me more than anything: love really does heal all things. Happy New Year 🤍.”

Culpo and her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 29, welcomed Colette — their first child — in July 2025.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos of themselves with the baby moments after she was born. Shortly after, Culpo shared several color photos from the day on her Instagram Stories, sharing that childbirth was “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences.”

“As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace,” she added.

Culpo has since been candid about the sometimes difficult transition into motherhood.

While appearing on The Squeeze podcast in November 2025, the television personality shared that she initially was worried that having a daughter would prevent her career from moving forward.

“There’s totally a shift,” she admitted of becoming a mother. “Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that’s physically dependent on you. So I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it’s scary.”

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey with their daughter, Colette.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram



However, Culpo added that she’s been able to lean on her husband while she’s navigated finding a balance between work and motherhood.

“I’m so grateful that I have my husband because, while I’m totally working and I’m doing everything in my power to keep working and I’m so happy to have the opportunities that I have, let’s say they all went away — would I have the same ability [I had] 10, 12, 15, 20 years ago to light that fire up my butt when I have somebody who really needs me, which is my baby? No.”

“It’s been so fun,” she added of becoming a mom. “Every day is so different and I’m really just trying to sit in because I know it goes by so fast.”