‘One Battle After Another’ hits streaming. Here’s how to watch.

Dec. 18, 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET

Paul Thomas Anderson’s big-budget satire “One Battle After Another, which topped this year’s Golden Globes, receiving nine nominations, including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy and Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance, will be available to stream this weekend.

In the Anderson-directed film, DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary who “exists in a state of stoned paranoia,” living off the grid in a ratty red robe, unkempt hair and oversized sunglasses for 16 years with Willa (Chase Infiniti), his spirited daughter from his long-ago captured partner Perfidia (Teyana Taylor).

“When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past,” the film’s synopsis says.

USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt gave the film ★★½ out of four, writing “’One Battle’ is a mixed bag compared to the rest of Anderson’s impressive resume – not as wacky as ‘Inherent Vice,’ more engaging than ‘Phantom Thread,’ yet not at the top-notch level of ‘The Master,’ ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘Licorice Pizza’.”

“It’s full of big personalities and bigger ideas, though the execution isn’t there to bring it all together,” he added.

Here’s what to know about when “One Battle After Another” will be streaming.

‘One Battle After Another’ on streaming, TV

“One Battle After Another” will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 19, the streamer announced. New content typically releases on the streaming platform at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT.

The film will also be available to watch on the HBO TV channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 20.

When will ‘One Battle After Another’ release digitally?

“One Battle After Another,” which was released in theaters Sept. 26, is currently available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Watch ‘One Battle After Another‘ on Amazon Prime | Apple TV

‘One Battle After Another’ 4K Blu-ray/DVD release

“One Battle After Another” will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 20, 2026.

Warner Bros. Pictures said the film will also be available in collectible steelbook packaging in 4K UHD from online and physical retailers in Spring 2026. The special edition will include a bonus disc with special features created by Anderson.

‘One Battle After Another’ cast

According to Warner Bros. Pictures, the cast of “One Battle After Another” includes:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson

as Bob Ferguson Sean Penn as Col. Steven Lockjaw

as Col. Steven Lockjaw Benicio Del Toro as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos Regina Hall as Deandra

as Deandra Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills

as Perfidia Beverly Hills Chase Infiniti as Willa

Watch ‘One Battle After Another’ trailer

Contributing: Brian Truitt, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.