One person in critical condition after being shot in incident involving Border Patrol in Arizona

A person was shot in an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona on Tuesday, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The individual, who has not been identified, was shot in southern Pima County near milepost 15 of West Arivaca Road at around 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Santa Rita Fire District. The fire department said it transported the person in critical condition.

The circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately clear. There is no information whether anyone from law enforcement was injured in the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crews from the Santa Rita Fire District and American Medical Response provided medical care to the individual on the scene, according to the news release.

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire department said. “The incident remains under active investigation by law enforcement agencies.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are assisting in the investigation. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This shooting comes just three days after Border Patrol fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed Renee Good. Pretti and Good’s killings have triggered citywide protests and garnered criticism of the DHS, including calls for Secretary Kristi Noem’s firing.

House Democrats Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar released a statement Tuesday accusing the Trump administration of using taxpayer dollars “to kill American citizens.” They also threatened to begin impeachment proceedings for Noem in the House of Representatives if she isn’t fired.

When asked if Noem will step down, President Donald Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Tuesday, “No.”

Trump said border czar Tom Homan is in Minnesota meeting with local officials.

“He’s with the governor and with the mayor, and I hear things are going very nicely,” he said.

Federal immigration officers have shot 12 people since September as DHS has ramped up deportation operations around the country.