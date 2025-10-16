Oracle Introduces Multicloud Universal Credits

Oracle today introduced Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits, a new licensing option that will enable customers to procure Oracle AI Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services more quickly and easily in the cloud of their choice. The new Multicloud Universal Credits will be usable across Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and OCI, enabling customers to streamline procurement, benefit from consistent contracts across clouds, and operate Oracle databases in their preferred region, subject to the cloud service provider’s marketplace policies.

“Procurement and governance are often roadblocks for innovation,” said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, IDC. “Oracle has already done the technical work to create multicloud offerings in AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, and now they’ve taken it a step further and simplified procurement, contracting, and governance to provide even more flexibility to customers. Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits could be the jet fuel that accelerates widespread adoption of Oracle’s multicloud services.”

Unified Cross-Cloud Experience

Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits will provide customers with unique capabilities including:

A single consumption model across clouds: Provides seamless administration and governance for procuring and operating Oracle databases across multiple clouds. In addition, customers can apply this program to procure any OCI service.

Provides seamless administration and governance for procuring and operating Oracle databases across multiple clouds. In addition, customers can apply this program to procure any OCI service. Expanded access to regions across clouds: Gives customers more options for running applications by enabling them to deploy Oracle AI Database workloads on OCI across any available AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or OCI region.

Gives customers more options for running applications by enabling them to deploy Oracle AI Database workloads on OCI across any available AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or OCI region. Workload portability and flexibility: Provides commercial freedom to run Oracle AI Database workloads across multiple clouds and facilitates a consistent database management experience.

“Oracle’s industry-leading multicloud solution is designed to help customers accelerate application modernization and cloud migrations,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With multiple regions now live across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure and the coming launch of Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits, we’re giving customers more choices and flexibility than ever by simplifying contracts and introducing the industry’s first flexible, cross-cloud consumption model.”

Customers can request early access for Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits.

Additional Resources