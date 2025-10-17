Baby Emmanuel’s father Jake Haro pleads guilty to second-degree murder of missing 7-month-old son

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — The father of baby Emmanuel Haro of Cabazon on Thursday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case of his missing 7-month-old son.

Jake Haro also pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to a child, and filing a false report, a misdemeanor.

He cried in court as he submitted his pleas, and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3 in the case.

No new information came to light regarding the whereabouts of the missing baby’s body.

Meanwhile, the child’s mother, Rebecca Haro, pleaded not guilty to an amended criminal complaint. The details of that complaint were not immediately made public.

Prosecutors are expected to provide more details about the new developments in the court case sometime Thursday.

The pleas came after Emmanuel’s parents Emmanuel Haro appeared in court Thursday morning for another felony settlement conference for talks aimed at a plea agreement.

Jake and Rebecca Haro, charged with the murder of their missing 7-month-old son, had previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

A felony settlement conference typically takes place before a preliminary hearing. It is an informal discussion between the prosecution and the defense attorneys in front of the judge in which they exchange information and try to negotiate a resolution to the case.

Multiple conferences are not unusual. The elder Haros previously attended one in mid-September.

Emmanuel was reported missing on Aug. 14. His parents were arrested in connection with the baby’s death.

“The filing in this case reflects our belief that baby Emmanuel was abused… over time, and that eventually, because of that abuse, he succumbed to those injuries. That’s what we believe,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said at the time.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were taken into custody in August after a multi-agency investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of their son.

It began Aug. 14, when Rebecca said she was attacked and the baby kidnapped in a Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa.

In a new jailhouse interview, Jake Haro denied claims that his son, baby Emmanuel, had been abused over a period of time.

Questions were raised after authorities said there were inconsistencies in the parents’ story, leading them to search their Cabazon home multiple times before they were arrested and charged.



