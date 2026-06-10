Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang arrested after Karmelo Antony trial

A far-right influencer who has repeatedly tried to inflame racial tensions around the Karmelo Anthony case was arrested Tuesday and accused of making terroristic threats.

Jake Lang was booked into the Dallas County jail and faces a charge of terroristic threat to place the public in fear of serious bodily injury, interrupting public services, or influencing a government, according to jail records. He was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety officers, and bail is set at $1 million.

On X, a representative for Lang said the influencer was removed from an airplane and handcuffed. The post said Lang was arrested for saying that if the jury did not find Anthony guilty, he “would take care of it himself.”

Jurors found Anthony, 19, guilty of murder Tuesday and sentenced him to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet. The case drew national attention and ignited a firestorm of racist and divisive rhetoric. Anthony is Black. Metcalf was white.

This is Lang’s second arrest this month in connection with his activity around the Anthony case. Lang, who lives in Florida, was arrested June 2 and charged with criminal trespass outside Frisco City Hall during a “Rally Against Rednecks.”

That arrest stems from an incident last April when Lang hosted a sparsely attended Protect White Americans rally outside the stadium where Anthony stabbed Metcalf. Lang later posted a video on X saying he broke into the stadium.

Lang pointed to a dark streak on the ground near the bleachers and alleged it was the blood of Metcalf. School district officials said at the time the video was filmed on the opposite side of the stadium from where Metcalf was stabbed.

The district said at the time it was pursuing charges in the case.

In the previous case, Lang was released from the Collin County jail on June 3 on a $7,500 bond. As a condition of his release, Lang was prohibited from going within 200 feet of the Collin County courthouse for 30 days, court documents show.

During the trial, Lang still made appearances near the courthouse, holding a sign that read “White Lives Matter” with a photo of Metcalf on it.

Lang was in jail awaiting trial on several charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, when he and nearly 1,600 others received pardons last year from President Donald Trump. Lang, who posted photos and videos of himself at the Capitol, could be seen in other posts swinging a baseball bat at officers, according to court documents.

The Florida activist returned to a Frisco City Council meeting last month to fight plans for a new mosque, Hindu temple and Jain temple. Wearing an army green vest and Confederate flag patch, he told city council members that Muslims and Hindus were teaming up to take over Texas.

Police escorted Lang out as he suggested burning down mosques.