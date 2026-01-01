Thomas Tuchel will be hopeful that his England team rights a few wrongs from Saturday’s “freestyle” performance against a stubborn New Zealand on Saturday, as the Three Lions take on Costa Rica.

The England boss was far from happy with his side’s showing in Tampa, although there were mitigating circumstances. Match-winner Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham made note of the difficult conditions and a sub-par playing surface, which reduced the efficiency of England’s possession play against a deep-lying defense.

Costa Rica will aim to pose similar problems to the All Whites by refusing to surrender space in and around the box. The 2014 World Cup quarterfinalists failed to qualify for the upcoming tournament by finishing behind Haiti and Honduras in their third round group.

Ranked 51st in FIFA’s rankings, the Central American nation has succumbed in its previous two outings, losing 5–0 to Iran in March before Colombia beat them 3–1 last week.

The signs are pointing towards a comfortable England victory, and here’s how you can watch the action unfold on TV.

What Time Does England vs. Costa Rica Kick Off?

Location : Orlando, Fla.

: Orlando, Fla. Stadium : Inter&Co Stadium

: Inter&Co Stadium Date : Wed., June 10

: Wed., June 10 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch England vs. Costa Rica on TV, Live Stream

England faced Costa Rica in a dead rubber during the 2014 World Cup. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

England‘s final outing before the start of this summer’s World Cup will be broadcast on free-to-air television via ITV1 in the United Kingdom.

The match can also be streamed on ITVX, and is available on STV Scotland, too. You know, just in case the Scots want to know how their neighbors are getting on.

In the United States, Fox Sports are covering England vs. Costa Rica. Subscription service FuboTV is another option, as is ViX for Spanish speakers.

FuboTV will also be showing the game in Canada, along with DAZN, while Sky Sports is the lead broadcaster in Mexico.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for England vs. Costa Rica

What’s Next for England?

We’re just a day away from the start of the 2026 World Cup, as Mexico takes on South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in a repeat of the 2010 opener.

England’s campaign begins against a familiar foe, Croatia, in Dallas next Wednesday. The Three Lions then face Ghana on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. before concluding the group stage against Costa Rica’s rivals, Panama.

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