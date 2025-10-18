Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries After Collision on Watt Avenue in North Sacramento – Sacramento Injury Attorneys Blog

Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries After Collision on Watt Avenue in North Sacramento

A pedestrian suffers major injuries after collision on Watt Avenue on Sunday, October 12, 2025, following a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Roseville Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office.

The incident occurred during the day in a busy commercial corridor with heavy traffic. Emergency medical crews arrived promptly after receiving reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, suffered serious trauma and was given immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported for further care.

CHP classified the crash as a major injury. The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Traffic was temporarily impacted as officers documented the scene and cleared the roadway.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, and the incident remains under active investigation.

Staying Safe as a Pedestrian in High-Traffic Areas

Busy intersections like Watt Avenue and Roseville Road can be hazardous for both drivers and pedestrians. To stay safe, pedestrians should use crosswalks, remain visible, especially during early morning or evening hours—and avoid distractions such as mobile devices when crossing. Drivers should remain alert, reduce speed near intersections, and yield to pedestrians when required. A few moments of caution can prevent life-changing accidents.

