Ford recalls more than 740,000 vehicles over camera display, steering and seatbelt issues

Ford is recalling a total of nearly 750,000 vehicles over camera display, steering and seatbelt issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Camera display

More than 290,000 vehicles in the U.S. are under recall by the U.S. automaker for a rearview camera display issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

According to the recall notice, dated Oct. 10, the 360-degree camera system in affected Ford vehicles may not display rearview images properly in certain lighting conditions, hampering the driver’s ability to see behind them, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD and F-450 SD models.

Ford dealers can update the image processing module software, which is at the root of the issue, for free, the recall states.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SA8. NHTSA’s number for the recall is 25V-686.

This is Ford’s third rearview camera-related recall this year. Nearly 1.1 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles were recalled in May because of a software problem that could cause the rearview camera image to malfunction when the car is in reverse, the NHTSA said. An additional recall in July due to a similar issue involved more than 200,000 vehicles.

Steering issues

Ford Motor also recalled 115,539 vehicles from its Super Duty truck lineup because of a potential loss of steering issue involving the steering column upper shaft detaching from the steering column. As a result of the defect, drivers may experience a loss of steering control increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said in the notice, dated Sept. 23.

“Dealers will inspect the steering column, and repair or replace the upper shaft as necessary, free of charge,” the recall states.

The recall affects certain 2020-2021 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD models.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk were mailed Oct. 6, 2025. A final remedy is anticipated to be available December 2025, at which point additional owner letters will be sent.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S94. NHTSA’s number for the recall is 25V-626.

Seatbelt issue

An additional recall of 332,778 Ford vehicles involves a seatbelt issue which occurs when a corroded cable breaks, preventing the seat belt from restraining its wearer and putting passengers at an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash, according to a notice from the NHTSA, dated Sept. 12.

Cables can corrode when they interact with water and road salt, impeding the seat belt function.

The recall involves certain 2015-2017 Mustang models.

As a remedy, dealers are inspecting and replacing the front seat belt cables to make the cars safe, free of charge. Vehicle owners can expect to be notified of the safety risk this month.

Remedy letters are expected to be sent in January, when a final solution is reached, according to the NHTSA notice.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S92. NHTSA’s number for the recall is 25V-614.

Affected vehicle owners for any of the recalls listed above can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332; Owners can also contact NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.