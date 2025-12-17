Phillies reportedly still interested in Harrison Bader after Adolis Garcia signing – Phillies Nation

Harrison Bader is a free agent. (Logan Gehman/Phillies Nation)

Keep track of all the latest offseason rumors pertaining to the Phillies on Phillies Nation.

Monday, Dec 15: Phillies reportedly still interested in Harrison Bader after Adolis Garcia signing

The Phillies may not be done reshaping the outfield, but it may take some payroll maneuvering. After signing former Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia to a one-year, $10 million contract, the Phillies “have remained interested” in re-signing center fielder Harrison Bader, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. Bader is seeking a three-year deal worth between $10-$15 million per season, per a previous report from Ken Rosenthal.

Could the Phillies clear payroll space for a potential Bader reunion? They are not going to find any takers for Nick Castellanos and his $20 million salary, especially with Garcia now on the roster. The Phillies have no leverage and few are pouncing on the opportunity to acquire Castellanos after a down year. As Gelb mentions, an Alec Bohm trade could give the Phillies some payroll relief. Bohm is projected to make just over $10 million in his final year of arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. – Destiny Lugardo

Monday, Dec 15: Renewed interest in a familiar trade target?

The Phillies visiting Rate Field in the few days before the 2025 trade deadline only added fuel to the idea that Luis Robert Jr. could find himself in red pinstripes by the end of the week. Robert Jr. stayed put, but the concept might pick up steam again this winter.

The Phillies have renewed interest in Robert Jr., according to a report from The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. Sharing in that interest is an NL East rival which did so back in July, too: the Mets.

A trade might not be as inspiring now as it would’ve been at the deadline. Robert Jr. had a torrid July before cooling off in August, straining his left hamstring later in the month and missing the remainder of the season. He also earned a $5 million raise this offseason after the club picked up his $20 million option, likely in an effort to trade him for something either now or mid-season.

That price tag is a huge one given his peaks and valleys, with considerably more valleys, offensively over the last few years. But Rosenthal and Sammon report that Chicago would consider paying down a good portion of his salary to sweeten the return.

Given the paucity of quality right-handed hitting outfielders on the free-agent market, there’s an opportunity for Chicago to exploit. It feels unlikely the Phillies would part with an upper-tier prospect for a player as inconsistent (and frequently injured) as Robert Jr. But with rumors that the Phillies could seek to trade a big-leaguer like Alec Bohm or Matt Strahm in an effort to free up payroll, perhaps there’s a chance the Phillies could redirect those funds into a dart throw on Robert Jr. and use cash to offset prospect cost.

The good version of Robert Jr. would fill a hole for the Phillies as their everyday center fielder or, less likely, a platoon partner for Brandon Marsh. Robert Jr.’s OPSes against lefties the last three seasons, in reverse chronological order, are .842, .568 and .952. Unpredictable? Yes. Enticing? Evidently, at least a little bit. – Nathan Ackerman

Tuesday, Dec 9: Reds, Orioles’ offers for Kyle Schwarber

Of all teams, the Baltimore Orioles were the ones who matched the Phillies’ five-year, $150 million offer to Kyle Schwarber, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The Cincinnati Reds reportedly came in at five years and in the range of $125 million.

The Orioles are expected to continue aiming big in their search for roster upgrades on the free agent market. The same can’t be said for the Reds, who were looking to sign Schwarber, an Ohio native, to drive ticket sales, per Rosenthal. – Destiny Lugardo

Tuesday, Dec 9: Harrison Bader’s asking price, Pirates’ offer for Schwarber

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday morning had an interesting update on Harrison Bader’s ask in free agency. The former Phillies outfielder is seeking a three-year deal with an average annual value between $10 million and $15 million per season.

On the Pittsburgh Pirates and Schwarber, MLB.com’s Alex Stumpf reported that Pittsburgh’s offer to the star designated hitter was four years, $125 million. Schwarber, per Jeff Passan, has agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies. The Pirates had a slightly higher AAV at $31.25. The biggest free agent contract the Pirates ever handed out was three years, $39 million to Francisco Liriano more than a decade ago. – Destiny Lugardo

Monday, Dec 8: The latest Schwarber buzz

The magic is in the air. And by magic, we mean Schwarber buzz at the Baseball Winter Meetings just outside of the Walt Disney World Resort.

In his latest dispatch from the meetings, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand said “… it’s beginning to feel as though Schwarber and the Phillies are headed for a reunion.” Could a deal be signed before the end of the meetings? Some believe, according to Feinsand, that it could happen. Todd Zolecki in his story noted that other teams in on Schwarber believe it would be “an upset” if Schwarber chose them over the Phillies.

In a meeting with local reporters on Monday, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski expressed some optimism on retaining both Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

“There’s optimism, but the reality is at this point, I don’t really know,” he said. – Destiny Lugardo

Monday, Dec 8: Rogers: Ranger Suárez to land “at least a solid four-year deal”

Over at ESPN, Ranger Suárez was predicted as a free agent who could sign during the Winter Meetings this week in Orlando, Fla. Jesse Rogers has an update on the buzz surrounding Suárez:

The chatter surrounding the left-hander’s free agency from potential suitors such as the Astros, Mets, Orioles and others is picking up. He’s in line for at least a solid four-year deal — and if a team offers five or even six, it’ll likely land him.

—Destiny Lugardo

Monday, Dec 8: Harrison Bader “piques the Giants’ interest”

Add the San Francisco Giants to the list of teams with interest in Bader. Bader “piques the Giants’ interest,” according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bader, as The Athletic reported on Sunday, Dec. 7, is looking for a three-year deal. The lack of quality right-handed hitting outfielders on the free agent market could push at least one team to offer Bader the three years he wants. Would the Phillies go that far to retain Bader? It likely depends on how far they have to go to retain Schwarber and Realmuto, two free agents that are higher up on the Phillies’ list of priorities right now. – Destiny Lugardo

Sunday, Dec 7: Rosenthal: Updates on Kyle Schwarber, Harrison Bader and Max Kepler

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has a few relevant Phillies-related free agency updates. The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a four-year offer to Schwarber. The offer, per Rosenthal, is presumably worth over $100 million. Rosenthal calls the Pirates a “longshot” to sign Schwarber. The Red Sox and Reds, along with the Phillies, are among the other teams with interest in Schwarber. The industry still views the Phillies as the favorites to land Schwarber this offseason.

Does an offer make the Pirates a real threat to sign Schwarber? Probably not, but a report like this indicates that Schwarber and interested teams are having more substantive conversations. Rosenthal added that Schwarber is likely to make a decision “within the next two weeks.”

Bader, perhaps the third-best outfielder on the free agent market, is “said to be expecting a three-year deal,” per Rosenthal. Another former Phillies outfielder, Max Kepler, was also mentioned as a potential target for the outfield-needy Kansas City Royals. – Destiny Lugardo

Saturday, Dec 6: Zolecki: Phillies, Castellanos both ‘expect a separation’ by Spring Training

Perhaps it’s a surprise to some that Nick Castellanos remains a Phillie through the first week of December. It still sounds like a matter of when, not if, he’s not.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported on Friday that Castellanos and the Phillies both expect to part ways before Spring Training. The mechanism by which that happens is, of course, still to be determined, and it’s likely the reason for any ongoing holdup. The Phillies are trying to trade Castellanos, but their leverage in convincing teams to take on part of his contract is not exactly high, given that the entire league assumes he’ll be released if not traded. He has one year and $20 million left on his contract.

As Phillies Nation‘s Destiny Lugardo covered, Castellanos is spending this early part of the offseason positioning himself for a bounceback year — and perhaps making the case that he can play a new position on the diamond for whomever his next team is. — Nathan Ackerman

Friday, Dec 5: Updates on Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, Harrison Bader and others

Could multiple Phillies free agents sign at next week’s Baseball Winter Meetings? Jeff Passan and Buster Olney of ESPN have a few relevant updates.

Schwarber’s signing could open the floodgates for the rest of the position player market. Passan writes that teams believe that a five-year guarantee is what it will take to sign Schwarber. Once at least one team gets there, other teams “will start pivoting, and the action will pick up demonstrably.”

On Suárez, Passan reports that interested teams believe he will be the next big free agent starting pitcher to sign. The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles have interest. Passan also mentions Harrison Bader as another player with a “healthy market.” Without counting Cody Bellinger, who has positional flexibility, Bader is the only legit center fielder available on the free agent market now that Cedric Mullins reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Speaking of Bellinger, Passan mentions that the Phillies have interest, along with the Yankees and Mets. Perhaps the most interesting Phillies-related note from the story is that top Japanese starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai could sign with an east coast team. Passan lists the Yankees, Mets and Phillies as “reasonable landing spots.” – Destiny Lugardo

Tuesday, Dec 2: Updates on Kyle Schwarber and Byron Buxton

The day’s hot stove updates involve Kyle Schwarber and a potential outfield trade target for the Phillies. The San Francisco Giants have “checked in” on Kyle Schwarber, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. The timing of this report is interesting considering The Athletic published an article the day before on the Giants’ desire to appease private investors in the ownership group leading to a lack of interest in spending at the top of the free agent market.

But San Francisco, for years, has been starved of power. Willy Adames in 2025 became the first Giants player to hit 30 home runs in a single season since Barry Bonds in 2004. Schwarber would be a fit in that regard.

Over at ESPN, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported that Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton is willing to move his no-trade clause. Buxton, 31, was adamant over the years about remaining with the Twins, but after Minnesota’s epic trade deadline sell-off and a long rebuild looking like a real possibility, Buxton appears more willing to move. Buxton is under contract for three more seasons at just over $15 million per year. — Destiny Lugardo

Monday, Dec 1: The latest on Schwarber

When will Schwarber sign? ESPN’s Jeff Passan would not be surprised if Schwarber has a deal before the end of the Baseball Winter Meetings, which run from Dec. 8 through the 10th in Orlando, Fla.

It’s well established that the Phillies are Schwarber’s main suitors. As previously noted by the New York Post, the Orioles are in on Schwarber. So are the Red Sox and Reds. Passan, in a post on Threads, mentioned the division-rival Mets as another potential suitor for the star designated hitter.

Kyle Schwarber: The bellwether of the class. Schwarber’s market is healthy. He’s going to get years, and he’s going to get AAV, and at this point, he might be the likeliest of the big free agents to sign first. Unclear if something gets done before the meetings, but I’d be surprised if they end and he doesn’t have a team. The Phillies remain the favorite, with Boston, Cincinnati, the Mets and others in the mix.

— Destiny Lugardo

Thursday, Nov 28: Heyman: Orioles ‘pursuing’ Schwarber in free agency

Schwarber is arguably the best hitter on the free-agent market this winter, so it seems likely that there will be widespread interest in the All-Star. The Baltimore Orioles could be one potential suitor, as the team is “among many pursuing” Schwarber, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Baltimore is not necessarily a huge player in free agency in most offseasons, but 10 years ago the Orioles signed Chris Davis to a franchise-record seven-year, $161 million contract to keep the power hitter with the club. Maybe it’s a long shot, but perhaps the O’s look to ink another big-name slugger a decade later.

The Orioles did not have many consistent power threats on the club for the long haul in 2025. They had three players hit 17 home runs to tie for the team lead. The arrival of Schwarber, coming off a 56-homer campaign, would add instant offense. Of course, the rest of Major League Baseball knows what Schwarber brings as well, especially the Phillies, who will be motivated to retain him. — Ty Daubert

Thursday, Nov 27: Heyman: Phillies ‘lurking’ in Cody Bellinger market

The Yankees want to bring back Cody Bellinger. The versatile outfielder had an .813 OPS in his first season with New York in 2025. The Mets could have interest after the Brandon Nimmo trade. The Phillies’ priorities appear to be elsewhere, with Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto still unsigned. But according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies, Dodgers and Angels could be “lurking” as potential suitors for Bellinger.

The Phillies need outfield help. A strong defender in the corner outfield, Bellinger is a left-handed bat with excellent numbers against left-handed pitching. — Destiny Lugardo

Tuesday, Nov 25: Rosenthal and McCaffrey: Red Sox interested in Realmuto

Add the Red Sox to the list of potential Realmuto suitors. Boston is showing interest, according to a Tuesday morning report from The Athletic. Signing a catcher is not a top priority for the Sox, who already have 26-year-old catcher Carlos Narváez on the roster. Unless Narváez is traded, Realmuto, if he signs with Boston, could be part of a catching tandem. It’s unclear if a player like Realmuto, who has started at least 130 games at catcher in four out of the last five years, would be interested in that sort of arrangement. — Destiny Lugardo

Tuesday, Nov 18: Passan: Realmuto “won’t demand more than two years”

Realmuto is the best catcher in a pretty thin free agent market. Realmuto will be entering his age-35 season in 2026. Another team willing to go a third year may be the difference between Realmuto staying with the Phillies or signing with another team.

There should be plenty of suitors for Realmuto, but ESPN insider Jeff Passan doesn’t necessarily see Realmuto as a candidate to get three years on the open market:

The only full-time starting-caliber free agent catcher, Realmuto should have high interest that includes returning to Philadelphia or decamping to any number of teams looking to upgrade at the position. At age 35 on Opening Day, Realmuto won’t demand more than two years, putting the three-time All-Star in play for playoff teams and aspirants alike.

— Destiny Lugardo

Sunday, Nov 16: Nikkan Sports: Phillies particularly keen on Murakami

Officially posted last week by the NPB’s Yakult Swallows, corner infielder Munetaka Murakami has been approached by several MLB teams, according to Japanese outlet Nikkan Sports, with the Phillies reportedly “particularly keen” on the power hitter.

Murakami has red flags all over his MLB profile, as we wrote about Saturday on Phillies Nation. But for a team seeking more home run threat this offseason, especially if Kyle Schwarber departs in free agency, the initial interest, if true, in Murakami — nicknamed the “Japanese Babe Ruth” — makes sense.

The Schwarber factor looms over everything, though, for the Phillies’ entire offseason but especially for any Murakami traction. He’s a left-handed home run hitter with not much defensive value, likely suited for DH long term. And he won’t be cheap.

Murakami has until Dec. 22 to sign, and Schwarber waiting longer than that would come as a surprise to no one. It’s possible that the Phillies committing to Murakami would take themselves out of the Schwarber sweepstakes, which, given the industry’s general stance that a reunion is more likely than not, would be a stunning pivot. But things can develop between now and then that make a Murakami push pragmatic.

It’s also possible that the Phillies are doing this with some mild level of interest, but mainly with the intent to position themselves as real players in the Japanese market, even if they don’t wind up signing him. The initial interest, at least, is worth noting. — Nathan Ackerman

Saturday, Nov 15: Gelb: Phillies receiving trade interest in lefty relievers

The free agent market is short on solid left-handed relievers. The Phillies have three of them, José Alvarado, Matt Strahm and Tanner Banks, in their bullpen. There is interest around the league in all three, per The Athletic‘s Matt Gelb. Alvarado and Strahm are under contract for one more season. Banks is entering his first year of arbitration eligibility.

The Phillies could enter the 2026 season with the same core of high leverage relief options, or mix it up. But as Gelb mentioned in his story, the front office needs to do a much better job at finding depth beyond their best guys. The Phillies were burned for relying on José Ruiz, who was designated for assignment in June. Carlos Hernández, an early season waiver claim, did not pitch well. Joe Ross, a $4 million signing, was released in August. Jordan Romano, last offseason’s biggest acquisition, had an ERA over 8. — Destiny Lugardo

Wednesday Nov 12: Gelb: Johan Rojas available in trade discussions

Does a “re-imagined” Phillies outfield in 2026 include Johan Rojas? Rojas, 25, is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but has had an OPS under .600 in 530 plate appearances over the last two seasons. He would have been on the Phillies’ 2025 NLDS roster as a bench player if not for a quad injury suffered at the end of the Triple-A season.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Rojas is available in trade discussions.

The Phillies could go in a number of different directions in center field. Dave Dombrowski told reporters at this week’s GM meetings in Las Vegas that the team is comfortable with Justin Crawford in center field, despite major questions about his ability to stick at the position. Brandon Marsh could also open the season in center, although he is a stronger defender in the corner outfield spots. Perhaps the Phillies pursue a reunion with Harrison Bader on a multi-year deal or sign a bounce back candidate such as Cedric Mullins to a one-year deal. — Destiny Lugardo

Wednesday, Nov 12: What’s the latest on Nick Castellanos?

Speaking to reporters, including Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, at the general managers’ meetings on Tuesday, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski once again addressed the situation surrounding Nick Castellanos. Although the outfielder has a year remaining on his contract, Dombrowski did not commit to having Castellanos on the 2026 roster at an end-of-season news conference in Philadelphia last month. And Dombrowski’s latest comments in Las Vegas continued to make it seem like Castellanos could certainly end up on another club next season.

“I did speak with Nick,” Dombrowski said. “I had a lengthy conversation with him. I think we’re just kind of open-minded for discussion purposes. … But sometimes change of sceneries can be beneficial for people, too.”

Castellanos struggled in the field and at the plate in 2025, turning in his worst full season as a major leaguer. He was benched as a punishment for something he said to manager Rob Thomson in June and lost playing time down the stretch due to his performance as the Phillies eventually pivoted toward using platoons in the corner outfield spots, limiting Castellanos to starts against left-handers for the most part. The right fielder expressed frustration with both his diminished role and with Thomson at different points. He hit 17 home runs with a .694 OPS in 147 games.

The Phillies could look to move Castellanos, who hired a new agent in Gene Mato this offseason, in a salary-dumping trade. Maybe they could even release him if they can’t find the right deal. It just doesn’t appear likely that Castellanos will be back in Philadelphia after the way this year played out. — Ty Daubert

Tuesday, Nov 11: Could Nolan Arenado be a fit for Phillies?

Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado was ultimately not traded by St. Louis last offseason. But if the Cardinals deal the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glover this time around, could Philadelphia make sense as a landing spot?

Reporting from the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas, Cardinals beat writer Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat wrote, “The Philadelphia Phillies seemed like the most logical destination for Arenado last winter, and that has seemingly only intensified after another year of playoff disappointment.”

The Phillies will have positions to upgrade, and third base could be one after Alec Bohm posted a .741 OPS in 2025. But at this point in his career, it’s not exactly clear that Arenado would be an improvement for Philadelphia. Once an MVP candidate, Arenado had just 12 home runs and a .666 OPS this past season. He was limited to 107 games. He’s still an excellent defender, but his offense appears to be on the decline.

Arenado is owed $31 million in cash over the next two seasons (with additional deferrals down the line), and he’ll turn 35 in April. Even if the Cardinals were to eat a portion of his salary and take back only a lottery-ticket prospect in return, Arenado would probably not provide enough to be a wise use of the Phillies’ resources. What the Phillies could potentially do, however, is try to flip another expensive player, such as Nick Castellanos or Taijuan Walker, for Arenado if they believe he’s a better fit. He’s under contract for a year longer than those two, but he’s owed less annually from this point forward. St. Louis could clear money faster, and Philadelphia could add an infielder and hope he returns to form.

Still, the Phillies could likely find better solutions for their lineup elsewhere, as Arenado’s days as an impact bat might be behind him. — Ty Daubert

Friday, Nov 7: Salisbury: Phillies have “seriously” discussed hiring Don Mattingly as bench coach

The Phillies are looking for a new bench coach after moving Mike Calitri to the newly-established major league field coordinator role. Former Marlins and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly left his role as Blue Jays bench coach after the World Series. Could he be a candidate for the same role in Philadelphia? Jim Salisbury discussed the possibility on the WIP Morning Show:

It’s been seriously discussed by the organization. You know, there might be a complication. His son (Preston) is the GM as we all know, but maybe that’s not a complication. But, you know, they are on record as saying they want to have a bench coach who has major league managerial experience. He’s managed two teams. He’s got history with Rob Thomson dating back to their time as staffers on the Yankees. He’s got history with Kevin Long. Obviously, his son is there. And he’s a good baseball man and, you know, on that coaching staff, there’s a real dearth of major league experience on the playing side. He would really bring some of that. So he might bring some different kind of voice in that clubhouse and a different level of respect. They have talked about it. Dave Dombrowski wants it, from what I’ve heard. That’s his kind of guy. And we’ll see where it goes. Obviously, Don Mattingly has left the door open to stay in baseball. He would like to manage, but I don’t think any of the managerial openings that are still around intrigue him. But coming here and trying to get a ring here with his son, I think it would be a hell of a story.

















