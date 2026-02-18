Pinterest was down — here’s what happened during the outage

Refresh



Pinterest is back (Image credit: Downdetector) It looks like this outage is over, as the Downdetector reports have reached around 100.



Dropping fast (Image credit: Downdetector) Reports have hit just about 1,000. It seems like we’re mostly out of the problem area, but not 100% yet.



Is Pinterest back? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Many users are the Downdetector comments section for Pinterest are saying they’ve successfully logged into the popular social media service. That, along with the total of reports dropping to right around the half the amount they were during the peak, leads us to believe that the outage may be under control, though we can’t say for sure until the number of reports dips a little further.



Many are still reporting issues with Pinterest, but it’s to slow (Image credit: Downdetector) A little over an hour after the first batch of outage reports, Downdetector is showing fewer reports at 2:41 p.m. ET. In total, there were 2,746 reports at that time, which is down from the peak 4,102 reports at around 2:26 p.m. However, it still seems as though there are still plenty of people still unable to properly access the service.



‘User experience data retrieval failure’ error message greets users Is pinterest not working for anyone else?? I am scared I don’t want my account to be gone 😭 pic.twitter.com/rsrxMP92KdFebruary 17, 2026 Over on X (formerly Twitter), one Pinterest user is getting an error message when they load up the app. “User experience data retrieval failure in experience request” is the message they’re given when attempting to load their board.

Reports are now over 4,000 according to Downdetector (Image credit: Downdetector) Just about 15 minutes soon after, the amount of users reporting issues with Pinterest has gone up to 4,066 on Downdetector. On Threads, user blackraven_76kimk says that there are missing boards and they’re unable to save pins.