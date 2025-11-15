Police and crime commissioners to be scrapped in England and Wales

One PCC described the move as “deeply” disappointing, and the shadow home secretary said the government was “tinkering around the edges” while “failing on crime and policing”.

There are 37 elected commissioners under the current system, introduced 12 years ago to improve police accountability. Their main responsibilities include setting an annual budget, appointing chief constables and producing a policing plan.

The home secretary called the system a “failed experiment” – and less than 20% of voters can name their PCC, the Home Office said.

Police and crime commissioners (PCC) are to be scrapped in England and Wales to save £100m over this parliament’s term, the government has said.

When the commissioners’ terms end in 2028 the role will move to an elected mayor or to council leaders.

Scrapping the role would allow for an extra £20m of investment in front-line policing every year, the Home Office said, enough for 320 constables.

Though its stated aim was to make forces more accountable to the areas they serve, the costs of the system and the effectiveness of commissioners has long been criticised.

Policing minister Sarah Jones told the Commons on Thursday that the model had “failed to live up to expectations” and “not delivered what it was set up to achieve”.

“Public understanding [of PCCs’ role] remains low despite efforts to raise their profiles,” she added.

Jones said PCCs had sought to provide strong oversight and tackle crime but the model “weakened local police accountability and has had perverse impacts on the recruitment of chief constables.”

With no elected mayors in Wales, Jones said the UK government would “work with the Welsh government…recognising the unique nature of Welsh arrangements”.

Under the changes, measures to cut crime would be “considered as part of wider public services”, including education and healthcare. The government would ensure support services for victims and witnesses currently provided by PCCs would continue, the Home Office said.

In a protest against the move, Norfolk’s PCC Sarah Taylor resigned from the Labour Party, saying she was troubled by a “significant reduction in scrutiny and accountability that will result from this decision”.

However, the government had previously warned Taylor and her Suffolk counterpart Tim Passmore that their responsibilities would be taken over by new elected mayors.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the introduction of new reforms would make police accountable to their local mayoralties or councils.

But, scrapping PCC’s “represents a tinkering around the edges from a government which is failing on crime and policing”, shadow home secretary Chris Philp said.

He cited rises in crimes including shoplifting, as well as warnings from police forces of cuts to front line staffing due to funding shortfalls.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Max Wilkinson called it a “huge” win for the party, which has called for PCCs to be scrapped for years.

But he added giving their powers to mayors “who have dubious democratic mandates and little scrutiny” was not the way to bring the “failed Conservative experiment” to an end.

PCCs were “deeply disappointed by this decision and the lack of engagement with us”, the PCC for Merseyside and chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Emily Spurrell said.

She argued that the role had “improved scrutiny and transparency, ensuring policing delivers on the issues that matter most to local communities”.

“Abolishing PCCs now, without any consultation, as policing faces a crisis of public trust and confidence… risks creating a dangerous accountability vacuum,” she said.

The Police Federation of England and Wales welcomed the announcement.

Chairwoman Tiff Lynch said the “tens of millions of pounds” PCCs cost should instead be used to fund the police service “with experienced police officers who can afford to keep doing the job”.

The Home Office has said that the last elections for police and crime commissioners in 2024 cost at least £87m, making up a significant portion of the savings expected by scrapping the 37 roles.

The costs have not yet been finalised, a spokesperson said.

Policing Minister Sarah Jones told the Commons this money would be returned to the Treasury, whereas the cost of running the offices of the commissioners themselves will be retained by the Home Office and invested in policing.

Home Office said this would enable £20m to be reinvested every year during this parliament, enough to fund 320 new police officers.