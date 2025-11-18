Popeyes Just Announced a New Meal—but It’s Only Available for a Limited Time

Fast food spots offer the perfect balance of easy and delicious dining. Whether you pick up a quick bite after a busy day or plan ahead for a drive-thru pick up, you can always count on something tasty.

And if there’s one thing we love, it’s experiencing the unique menu items that pop up at our favorite spots. From exciting holiday items like Pizza Hut’s returning Triple Treat Box to kid-friendly drops like McDonald’s latest Happy Meal, the creativity always manages to impress.

The newest collaboration to hit the menu at Popeyes is inspired by a popular movie that hits theaters next month–and it sounds frightfully delicious.

Popeyes Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Meal Inspired By Five Nights at Freddy’s

Popeyes is bringing the movies to the drive-thru with this latest collaboration. Ahead of the new Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 release in December, the fast food spot is releasing a limited edition menu with plenty of tasty bites. The new Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu has two bundle options for diners to enjoy, plus two à la carte options.

First up is the Freddy Fazbear Deluxe Box, which costs about $12.99 (although prices may vary). Diners will get 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub. A side of Cheesy Bites—which are hand-breaded, garlic-crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and served with a marinara dipping sauce—round out the meal. And to satisfy your sweet tooth, you’ll also get a Cupcake Cup, which is a moist strawberry-flavored cake topped with sweet pink icing, plus your choice of beverage.

Meanwhile, the Freddy Fazbear Box contains 3 pieces of Popeyes chicken tenders in either the spicy or classic flavor. These tenders are also coated in a garlic parmesan rub and are served with the garlicky Cheesy Bites and marinara, and will cost about $7.99.

For those looking to sample only some of the new items, there’s also the option to purchase à la carte servings of the Cheesy Bites with Marinara Sauce or the Cupcake Cup for $3.99 each.

Beyond delicious menu items, fans of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise will have the chance to collect exclusive keepsake sticker packs that feature popular characters from the upcoming movie. The new menu items and collectible stickers will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to head over to your nearest Popeyes to join in on the fun.