Preity Zinta Stunned, Arshdeep Singh Frustrated After Shashank Singh Drops KL Rahul In DC vs PBKS. Watch

Shashank Singh couldn’t hide his disappointment, and neither could Arshdeep Singh. For the second straight match, Shashank’s tryst with dropped catches continued. After the match against Lucknow Super Giants, he put down another chance in the game against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday. Shashank dropped KL Rahul in the third over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On the second ball of the over, Rahul pulled a short delivery towards deep square leg, but Shashank failed to hold on. Arshdeep Singh looked visibly disappointed, as did PBKS owner Preity Zinta.

“Arshdeep Singh thought he had a wicket, but Shashank Singh had different plans and dropped an easy catch.”Even preity Zinta is shocked. Last 4 catches attempted by Shashank Singh: Dropped

Dropped

Dropped

Dropped Unreal consistency, man pic.twitter.com/TocgWNcHZa — Hitman (@Vijay456V60026) April 25, 2026

Punjab Kings batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly said the team’s perfect run in IPL 2026 has come from sticking to the basics and executing them for longer periods, as they look to sustain their strong start to the season in the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are at the top of the points table with 11 points, including five wins from six matches.

“It’s always been positive. We just reinforce and reinforce, keep doing what we’ve been doing for the first sort of five or six games. We’ve been good,” Connolly said.

“I think we just need to keep sticking to the basics and do the basics for longer. We know every team is very good in this competition, and any team can beat any team. So we’re just looking to keep the basics tight, keep moving forward, and stick to what we know,” he added in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Connolly, 22, has made a huge impact for PBKS as a specialist batter, amassing 223 runs in six matches. He also spoke about how his time in the IPL has been a learning experience.

“It’s been great. I think we’ve got a world-class team, so just learning from the likes of the openers as well – getting a bit of time out in the middle with them, watching them go about their business, and soaking it all in because they’ve done a wonderful job at the top.

“I’m just trying to embrace being up there with them, watching them go to work, put away some quality bowling, and make life tough for the bowlers in the powerplay,” he said.

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