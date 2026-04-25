Wolves v Tottenham, West Ham v Everton, and more: football clockwatch – live | Soccer

By / April 25, 2026
National League: Sound the “limbs” klaxon! Rochdale have scored in the fifth minute of added time in their title and automatic promotion decider against York City. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe with the goal at the Crown Oil Arena.

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Premier League: Fulham have taken the points at Craven Cottage, where Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham missed chances to rescue a point for Villa in front of the watching England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

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Premier League: Ryan Sessegnon scores on the follow-up to put Fulham ahead after Raul Jimenez had his initial effort blocked. Tim de Lisle has the latest …

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Sessegnon wheels away in delight after putting Fulham ahead in their Premier League match against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.”,”caption”:”Ryan Sessegnon wheels away in delight after putting Fulham ahead in their Premier League match against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777119174000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.12 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777123341000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”09.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777119275000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.14 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.14″,”title”:”GOAL! 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Leeds United: A self-confessed “football romantic who has learned that romanticism shouldn’t blind you to reality”, Daniel Farke looks to have secured Premier League survival for Leeds United and takes them Wembley for tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final against beleaguered Chelsea. Words: Louise Taylor.

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Farke has all but secured Premier League safety for Leeds United while leading them to their first FA Cup semi-final for 39 years.”,”caption”:”Daniel Farke has all but secured Premier League safety for Leeds United while leading them to their first FA Cup semi-final for 39 years. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Alex Dodd/EPA”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777116644000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.30 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777118062000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.54 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777117478000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.44 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.44″,”title”:”Daniel Farke: ‘I was the slowest striker in Europe'”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 25 Apr 2026 09.26 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 25 Apr 2026 07.30 EDT”},{“id”:”69e8dcf88f08e200017d8bcb”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Good afternoon and welcome to a Saturday Clockwatch where the stakes could scarcely be higher or the nerves any more frayed. It’s late April and we find ourselves in the upside-down world where two of London’s finest are staring into the abyss.

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The focus today centres on a desperate fight for survival. In 18th place and winless since December, Tottenham travel to already-relegated Wolves knowing that anything less than three points would be another disastrous pratfall in the direction of a first relegation since 1977. Just two points above them, West Ham host Everton at the London Stadium in a match that is likely to be every bit as tense. While Nuno’s side are fighting for their lives, Everton still dare to dream of a return to European football.

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Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool are facing a bizarre psychological hurdle. They host Crystal Palace today, having already lost to their visitors three times since August – in the Community Shield, the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. Should Palace prevail again, they will become the first side in history to beat Liverpool four times in a single season.

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Away from the Premier League drama, we’ll be keeping a sharp eye on the Football League, flagging up promotion clinchers and heartbreak from the Championship down to League Two as the business end of the season reaches boiling point. Stick with us for every goal, every VAR grievance and every existential crisis as it happens.

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Key events

Rochdale score against York City!

National League: Sound the “limbs” klaxon! Rochdale have scored in the fifth minute of added time in their title and automatic promotion decider against York City. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe with the goal at the Crown Oil Arena.

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