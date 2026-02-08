Preparing for your second Expedition

Raiders!

It will soon be time to open up the tunnels out of Speranza and send our second wave of ambitious Raiders to new adventures beyond the Rust Belt.

Raiders can sign up from February 25th and the departure will take place on March 1st. This is your opportunity to start your journey again with a new Raider and extra buffs and bonuses.

Before the expedition, we want to give you all the information you need so you can prepare ahead of time.

Starting off, we want to get one announcement out of the way right off the bat: we’ve heard your feedback about the required Stash value for maximum rewards being too high, and have decided to lower the requirement to 3 million Coins (600k per Skill Point). The reward will still be 5 Skill Points for reaching the 3 million Stash value.

Catch Up Mechanic

For Raiders who could not amass enough Coins during the first Expedition, we are introducing a Skill Point catch up system allowing Raiders to reclaim the ones they missed. The catch up Skill Points will be heavily discounted, making the total Coins needed to reach max Skill Points less for each Expedition. Amass the entire Stash value and enjoy your Skill Points before everyone else, fail to do so and the catch-up system will allow you to close the gap over time.

For this Expedition, you will need to gather 300k Stash value per Skill Point missing from the first Expedition. When departing, Coins will contribute to the Skill Points of the second Expedition, before contributing to missing Skill Points from the first one.

Bear in mind that the rewards and requirements may change for future expeditions and bonus Skill Points won’t be available indefinitely for those that continue to depart.

Rewards, stacks, and additions

Players who will be doing the Expedition for the first time will get the rewards from the first Expedition (read more here).

For those who continue to depart, more Stash space and Skill Points will be awarded. Permanent bonuses that have been earned on previous expeditions will be retained by Raiders even if they choose to not depart again. The Patchwork outfit will get four additional toggles and two new colour options for those joining their second Expedition as well as a new Scrappy outfit. Buffs will stack for those who continue to depart on consecutive Expeditions but will be reset for those who decide not to depart again.

The Trophy Display Project, along with your cosmetics, any Raider Deck progress, unlocked map regions, leaderboard position and Trials, Codex entries, and Raider Tokens will not be affected by the Expedition.

Permanent

Cosmetics:

The Patchwork outfit (evolved) Scrappy cosmetics The Expedition Indicator icon (upgraded for each expedition completed)

Bonuses:

12→24 Stash spaces +0-5 Skill Points (+ catch up on missed Skill Points from the first Expedition, so 85 total is possible for those embarking on their second Expedition)



Consecutive

Buffs:

5%→10% XP boost 6%→12% Scrappy materials boost 60%→70% Repair value increase



Good luck out there, Raiders.

The ARC Raiders Team