Men’s Basketball Takes On UC San Diego This Saturday

HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team returns to Bankoh Arena to host UC San Diego in its lone game of the week on Saturday, Feb. 7. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The ‘Bows were idle on Thursday while the Tritons will defeated Long Beach State, 77-74, at home before heading to Honolulu. UH has won nine straight home games and currently sit in a tie for second in the race for a Big West title. UH has won three of its last four contests overall, while the Tritons snapped a three-game losing streak with its win over the Beach and are currently in a tie for sixth in the league standings.

PROMOTIONS Saturday Feb. 7 vs. UC San Diego presented by Hawaii Pacific Health The Rainbow Warrior basketball team will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual pink game on Saturday, in partnership with Hawai’i Pacific Health.

HPH will be handing out 300 clear HPH tots bags, along with 250 branded massagers, and 250 pink sanitizer sprays to fans as they enter through Gate A before the game.

Prior to the game, head coach Eran Ganot will welcome and honor patients and staff from Hope Lodge, as well as present a check to help the fight against cancer.

The team will be wearing custom pink shirts, recognizing the unity it takes from those fighting cancer, and their support system.

Prior to their trip to Houston, Texas, for the MPSF Championships, we’ll honor the entire UH swim and dive team, wishing them luck as they look to capture another conference title “4 Da ‘Ohana Ticket Pack” – $79: Ticket package includes four upper level baseline seats and $50 in concession credit. A maximum of 2 packs per game may be purchased. This offer must be purchased online at least 2 hours prior to the event.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 190-125 (12th season)

At Hawai’i: 187-123 (11th season)

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORDUH leads, 7-4

In Honolulu: UH leads, 5-1

Streak: UCSD, 3

NEWS & NOTES

The Tritons have won the last three meetings between the teams – all by double-digits – including an 83-73 win in La Jolla on Jan 3.

UH is 13-1 at home and has won its last nine contests at Bankoh Arena. The team’s lone loss this year came on Nov. 20 vs. Arizona State.

UH is averaging 11.0 three-pointers made in its last three games and is shooting 43% (33-of-76) from beyond the arc in that stretch.

The ‘Bows have also been accurate from the FT line, shooting 80% (110-138) the last 6 games.

Hunter Erickson has dished out eight assists in each of the last three games.

Former Rainbow Warrior Tom Beattie returns to Manoa as the Triton's third-leading scorer (10.3) and top distributor (3.2 apg).

returns to Manoa as the Triton’s third-leading scorer (10.3) and top distributor (3.2 apg). UH improved to 5-0 coming off a loss this season following its 89-82 win at Long Beach State.

The ‘Bows shot a season high 58% in the win over the Beach while their 53 second-half points were also a season high.

Dre Bullock’s 26 points at LBSU was the best output by a Rainbow Warrior this year.

UH is now 6-0 when Bullock leads the team in scoring.

After being out-rebounded just once in its first 13 games of the season, UH has now been out-rebounded 6 times in the last 8 games, including a 36-29 deficit at LBSU.

