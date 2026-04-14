PREVIEW: Atlético aim to finish off La Liga leaders Barca in Champions League quarter final

Atlético Madrid side take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarter final with Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Hansi Flick’s side needing a strong performance to salvage the tie.

Their victory at the Nou Camp, courtesy of a goal from Alexander Sørloth after a tremendous free kick by Julian Álvarez, was the first since 2006, and a 1-0 defeat or better will ensure a first appearance in the semi-finals of the tournament in nine seasons.

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After so much was said about the front footed attack of Barca under Hansi Flick, the numerous talents throughout Barca’s squad were duly nullified by Simeone’s team, with hopes of a victory were dashed by a red card shown to centre back Pau Cubarsi.

Atlético are in a fairly poor run of form as of late having lost their last three games in the league, notably including a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona just before their victory in the Champions League, also losing to inner-city rivals Real Madrid and Sevilla last time out.

Although in typical Simeone fashion, he chose to rest the entire starting XI from their midweek game.

Barca were the nearly men of last season’s Champions League, as a thriller at the San Siro saw Inter Milan deny Flick’s men a first Champions League final since they last won the competition in 2015 when they overcame Juventus.

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The five time Champions League winners will be hoping to utilize their extremely talented youngsters, among them the now 18-year-old Yamine Lamal, in order to put themselves back in conversations for lifting the most coveted trophy in club football.

Barca have been in extremely strong form as of late and currently sit nine points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga, having played the same amount of games. The Catalans are on track to retain their league title and have lost just one of their last 10 game in the league.

Yamal has been in blistering form in the league with 26 goal involvements in 27 appearances this season, with Barca also profiting from Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford’s eight goals in 10 Champions League games.

A definitive win over Newcastle in the round of 16 did highlight the goalscoring powers of Barcelona and they will need to call upon that once again to turn things around.

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Atletico do have stars of their own though. Álvarez has shone since leaving Manchester City, notching nine goals and five assists in 12 Champions League games.

Though his form has been slightly worse off in the league campaign, the 26-year-old remains a huge threat going forward for Simeone.

Atlético can still rely on veteran striker Antoine Griezmann, despite not being as prolific in-front of goal this season. The Frenchman has been performing well and is a consistent threat whenever he plays.

Tuesday’s fixture is the chance for Atlético to complete a significant upset and go further than they’ve been able to in a decade, while Barca have the chance to complete a famous comeback and cement themselves as strong contenders to lift the trophy.