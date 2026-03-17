Preview: Cremonese vs Fiorentina – prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting on Monday night for a relegation six-pointer, Cremonese and Fiorentina will lock horns at Stadio Zini.

The Serie A strugglers are separated by one point in the standings, with the Viola just ahead of their free-falling hosts.

Match preview

Despite slowly improving after a disastrous start, Fiorentina are still scrapping for top-flight survival, with demotion to Serie B remaining a very real prospect.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Udinese and last week’s home draw with Parma, they sit just outside the drop zone – partly thanks to the grim form of 18th-placed Cremonese.

While Paolo Vanoli’s side have only lost one of their last five league matches, they have failed to score in the last two, also averaging under one goal per game on their travels this season.

Before resuming their relegation fight in Cremona, the Viola continued another Conference League campaign on Thursday evening, when Rakow Czestochowa were the visitors at a half-empty Stadio Franchi.

After surviving a huge scare in the playoffs – where they eventually edged past Jagiellonia Bialystok – Vanoli’s men had to host another Polish side in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Conference League runners-up twice in the past three years – and semi-finalists last term – the Tuscan club have struggled in Europe this season, and it was far from smooth sailing against Rakow.

Fiorentina fell behind on the hour mark, but Cher Ndour swept an almost instant equaliser into the top corner, before Roberto Piccoli clipped the crossbar and Albert Gudmundsson coolly converted a stoppage-time penalty.

A quarter-final clash with either Crystal Palace or AEK Larnaca will be at stake in the second leg, but they must first deal with domestic matters.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Beaten by a late Moise Kean strike in January’s reverse fixture, Cremonese have yet to taste victory against the Viola in Serie A.

In 13 previous meetings at Italy’s elite level, the Grigiorossi have lost seven and drawn six, so they will be seeking a slice of history on Monday.

More pertinently, Cremo must win to overtake Fiorentina in a tight relegation fight – and to halt their nosedive back towards the second tier.

Davide Nicola’s side have collected fewer points than anyone else across the last 14 matchdays – just four – and their last success came at the tail end of 2025.

A meagre tally of four goals this calendar year tells its own tale, and Cremonese have failed to score in each of their last four home games – their worst-ever run in Serie A.

Having lost a big survival contest last time out against Lecce – when Jamie Vardy limped off before two controversial decisions cost them a point – Cremo simply have to stop the rot against Fiorentina.

Cremonese Serie A form:

L L D L L L

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L D W W L D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W W L L D W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Vanoli has tried to rotate his limited resources between European and domestic fixtures, and he will do so again on Monday evening, ahead of a tricky trip to Poland.

Nicolo Fagioli, Dodo and captain David de Gea are all set to return after being benched against Rakow, but Kean may miss out again: Fiorentina’s star striker is still struggling with a shin problem.

Luca Lezzerini, Tariq Lamptey and Manor Solomon are injured, but Croatian centre-back Marin Pongracic can return after serving a UEFA suspension.

Meanwhile, Vardy has been ruled out by the knock that forced him off in Lecce; Federico Bonazzoli broke a 13-game drought last week, and he will lead the hosts’ attack.

Wing-back Giuseppe Pezzella saw red amid a feisty conclusion to Cremo’s vital six-pointer at the Via del Mare, so he must serve a one-match ban.

Nicola will also be without injured trio Federico Baschirotto, Michele Collocolo and Faris Moumbagna, but AC Milan loanee Filippo Terracciano is back from suspension.

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Bianchetti, Luperto; Barbieri, Thorsby, Maleh, Vandeputte, Zerbin; Bonazzoli, Djuric

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Brescianini, Fagioli, Mandragora; Parisi, Piccoli, Gudmundsson

We say: Cremonese 1-2 Fiorentina

Expect a tense encounter at Stadio Zini, where defeat for either side could prove incredibly costly – after this clash, only nine games remain to secure Serie A survival.

Still far from the finished article, Fiorentina have shown signs of improvement, while Cremonese are sinking without a trace: victory will lift the Viola four points clear of the drop zone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.