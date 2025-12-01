Preview: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray – prediction, team news, lineups

The biggest rivalry in Turkish football takes centre stage on Monday evening as unbeaten Fenerbahce welcome league leaders Galatasaray to Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for matchday 14’s Istanbul Derby.

The stakes are high heading into this contest with only one point separating both sides – the Yellow Canaries are just beneath in the Super Lig standings – so a victory for Domenico Tedesco’s men would send them to the summit.

Match preview

Second fiddle to the dominance of Galatasaray in each of the last three title races, Fenerbahce find themselves in familiar territory, though Monday’s derby feels like the perfect moment to unsettle their fiercest rivals on the log considering the contrasting momentum between both teams.

While Cimbom have stumbled in recent outings, a run of five straight league victories saw the Yellow Canaries trim a nine-point gap to the summit, leaving them just a win on Monday away from snatching top spot.

The only side yet to suffer defeat in the Super Lig this season, Fenerbahce have amassed 31 points through nine wins and four draws, with the latest being a 5-2 triumph at Caykur Rizespor last weekend in an encounter that reinforced their clear imbalance at both ends.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have conceded in four of their last five league games, allowing seven across that spell, although they have been gun-blazing in the final third with 18 scored in that same stretch.

Fenerbahce enter this derby following a 1-1 draw against Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday, with Anderson Talisca’s 69th-minute leveller extending the Yellow Canaries’s unbeaten streak to 11 games (W8, D3) in all competitions, a run they will aim to stretch with a victory on Monday.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, arrive on the back of a disappointing 1-0 home setback to Union SG in the Champions League in midweek, meaning Cimbom have now suffered two defeats in their last three matches across all competitions.

The only success in this spell was a hard-fought 3-2 league triumph over relegation-threatened Genclebirligi at Rams Park last weekend, which hardly felt like the ideal reaction for a side that fell to their first Super Lig loss the week prior in a 1-0 reverse against Kocaelispor.

The defending champions have now collected 31 points from 10 wins, two draws and one defeat across their 13 games in this season’s top flight, netting 28 goals – two fewer than Fenerbahce – while letting in just eight at the other end.

Okan Buruk’s men have displayed improved defensive assurance on the road with just two conceded in six away matches of the Super Lig campaign, while firing in 12 to claim five victories (L1).

As such, Galatasaray would carry belief into Monday’s trip to a ground where they have enjoyed success in recent years, winning two of their last three league visits to Sukru Saracoglu (D1), including a 3-1 triumph in last season’s corresponding fixture.



Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

Fenerbahce enter this match having almost their full squad available, with Caglar Soyuncu the only confirmed absentee due to a knee injury, while Yigit Efe Demir is doubtful after being forced off in Thursday’s contest.

Meanwhile, Nelson Semedo is back in contention on the domestic front after missing the previous league outing due to accumulation of bookings, so Mert Muldur is expected to return to the bench.

Youssef En-Nesyri has found the net seven times in the Super Lig this season and could lead the line here after making only substitute appearances in his last two league games.

Level on seven with En-Nesyri is Mauro Icardi, who is expected to spearhead Galatasaray’s attack since Victor Osimhen remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

No fewer than eight more players are ruled out for Monday, with Yunus Akgun, Berkan Kutlu, Kaan Ayhan, Wilfried Singo and Mario Lemina all nursing injuries, while Ismail Jakobs is doubtful after picking up a knock in the midweek defeat to Union.

Meanwhile, Roland Sallai will serve a suspension for his red card in the previous league outing, with Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci banned after being found guilty of betting violations in Turkish football.



Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Fred; Asensio, Nene, Talisca, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Unyay, Bardakci, Sanchez, Karatas; Torreira, Gundogan; Sane, Sara, Yilmaz; Icardi

We say: Fenerbahce 1-1 Galatasaray

Fenerbahce have been exceptional at home this season with five victories and a draw from six league outings and would approach Monday’s derby with plenty of belief considering their explosive edge.

While a win would send the Yellow Canaries to the summit, a defeat would place a heavier burden on their title chase, so some caution may creep in against a Galatasaray side that has triumphed in two of their last three visits to Sukru Saracoglu, leaving a draw as a likely outcome.



