Preview:Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday’s World Cup Qualifying – Europe clash between Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a match that will decide who automatically qualifies for the World Cup, Austria will face visitors Bosnia-Herzegovina at Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Tuesday.

The hosts are first in their five-team group with 18 points following their 2-0 win against Cyprus on Saturday, whereas second-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina have two points fewer and occupy the playoff spot but must win their final group match against the home team if they are to qualify automatically for the World Cup.

Match preview

Austria managed to prevent Cyprus from producing a single shot on target, with just one of their four attempts coming from open play.

Ralf Rangnick‘s side are the group’s leading scorers (21), netting at least twice in five of their seven qualifiers, but it should be noted that nearly half of their total came when they beat San Marino 10-0 on October 9.

Only five of the other 43 teams in the European qualifiers have conceded fewer goals (three), though they have not kept their opponents at bay in two of their past four matches.

Das Team will be hoping for a seventh victory in eight games, but simply avoiding defeat on Tuesday would be the 12th time in 14 outings that they were unbeaten.

A win for Austria would be their fourth consecutive triumph at home, and it would extend their undefeated streak at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion to seven fixtures.

Bosnia-Herzegovina managed to beat Romania 3-1 on Saturday, coming back from a 1-0 deficit, though they benefitted greatly from the fact their opponents were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute with the scores level at 1-1.

The visitors rank second in their group for goals scored (16) and goals conceded (six), and they have netted nine times in their last three matches in all competitions.

Zmajevi suffered a 2-1 loss against Austria in the reverse fixture in September, and they drew three, won one and lost one of their prior five encounters with their hosts.

Head coach Sergej Barbarez has not experienced defeat in his last three games in charge, guiding the team to two victories, and they have emerged on top in six of their past nine fixtures.

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s form on their travels has been positive, with the nation winning three of their five most recent away trips, only losing once in that time.

Team News

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic found the back of the net twice against Cyprus, and the forward will be flanked by Marcel Sabitzer and Romano Schmid.

Konrad Laimer could be an option in midfield, but Rangnick opted to deploy him as a left-back against Cyprus, a position that he could be utilised in again.

Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald will almost certainly be paired together in the middle of the pitch if Laimer is used in defence.

As for Bosnia-Herzegovina, talisman Edin Dzeko can be pencilled into the starting lineup between wide attackers Amar Memic and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

However, Nikola Katic, Amar Dedic and Dzenis Burnic are all suspended for an accumulation of bookings.

Austria possible starting lineup:

Schlager; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Laimer; Schlager, Seiwald; Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Schmid; Arnautovic

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasijl; Malic, Muharemovic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Tahirovic, Basic; Bajraktarevic, Bazdar, Memic; Dzeko

We say: Austria 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Austria’s form has been outstanding of late, and they should be confident that they can create enough chances to get the better of their opponents.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are certain to pose a number of challenges, but it would not be surprising if they lost for a second time against their hosts in the group stage.

