Report: Brazil 2-0 Senegal | Post-Match Report

Emirates Stadium played host to an international friendly between Brazil and Senegal on Saturday, which the team from across the Atlantic won 2-0.

Brazil had the game won by half-time after Estevao had fired them into the lead, before Casemiro made it two from a neat set-piece routine.

The scoreline did not disturb the electric feeling from both sets of supporters, however, as the vibes reverberated throughout our home.

What Happened

The pre-match party atmosphere around N5 carried into our stadium, as fans on both sides brought energy and excitement. It was those in favour of the South American team, however, who were first to their feet when Vinicius Junior registered Brazil’s first shot on target in the opening moments. Edouard Mendy smothered the ball well to stop the Real Madrid star.

The Senegal no. 1 was alive again moments later, this time to deny Matheus Cunha, who had been found on the edge of the area by Rodrygo, but Mendy was there again to tip beyond his post.

A busy Vinicius Jr broke free down the left flank inside the first ten minutes and cut inside with flair, to unleash an effort that almost wrong-footed Mendy, but the stopper adjusted himself in time and parried to safety.

It was all the team in famous yellow, and the quarter-hour mark saw Cunha hit the upright. Manchester United’s summer signing sprang high to meet Bruno Guimaraes’ lofted cross into the box and directed his header beyond Mendy, but only onto the woodwork.

It was Rodrygo’s turn to test Mendy after he was picked out on the left flank by his Madrid club teammate Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian darted back onto his right foot and sent a ferocious effort towards the Senegal net, but Mendy was there to punch the ball away from danger.

The inevitable Selecao were in front in the next phase of play, when Casemiro’s shot from range deflected into the path of Estevao to the right. The Chelsea youngster cut inside onto his favoured left foot and curled his effort around Mendy and into the far corner of the net. The Emirates erupted into a sea of green and gold.

Brazil were at the double on 35 minutes when Rodrygo’s free-kick found Casemiro unmarked at the back post, and the veteran had plenty of time to control the ball and whip his shot back across Mendy, into the top right corner. A lengthy Video Assistant Referee check was required to make sure the five-time Champions League winner was onside, but the goal stood for 2-0.

A festive wave manoeuvred itself around the crowd as Ismail Jakobs looked to spark Senegal into life from a set-piece on the edge of Ederson’s box. He could not keep his attempt down, though, and the ball sailed high into the animated audience.

Ederson was twice called into action moments before half-time, first with a goal-line clearance to deny Jakobs, before Antione Mendy fashioned an effort of his own, but the Brazil ‘keeper dived well to keep the two-goal lead intact.

The occasion turned feisty as the clock ticked into added time of the first 45, when VAR was needed again to review a Senegal penalty claim, which was ultimately rejected, and stirred a ruckus between the two teams. Instead, Sadio Mane’s free-kick was rewarded, but his effort collided with Brazil’s defensive blockade for the last kick of the half.

The African nation continued their pressure after the interval, when a short back pass to Ederson allowed substitute Nicolas Jackson to pounce and cause the ball to fall to Iliman Ndiaye. Still, his shot was tame and glanced off the post with little substance.

It appeared bad news for our Gunners, as Gabriel was unfortunately forced off injured after the hour mark, as he pulled up with what looked to be a groin injury.

Brazil came close to making it three when Vinicius Jr used his low centre of gravity to break free of the defender and send a dangerous ball across Senegal’s six-yard box in an attempt to find Estavao. The ball was turned behind by Kalidou Koulibaly, however, who had tracked back just in time.

Flashlights and torches were switched on around the ground to create an incredible light show amongst the stands, to which the Lions of Teranga responded with increased octane. Yet the tie was long over, and Brazil eventually ran out 2-0 victors.

What’s Next

Brazil continue to gear up for next summer’s World Cup with a friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday, November 18. The game will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm (UK time).

Senegal play Kenya on Tuesday, in what will be their final test before they compete in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations. Kick-off at Mardan Stadyumu in Turkey is scheduled for 3pm (UK time).

TEAM NEWS

Brazil XI: Ederson, Militao, Gabriel (Wesley 63), Marquinhos, Casemiro, Sandro (Bruno 89), Guimaraes, Cunha (Pedro 63), Estevao (L. Henrique 82), Rodrygo (Paqueta 82), Vinicus Jr (C. Henrique 89).

Subs unused: Victor, Bento, Danilo, Wesley, P. Henrique, Fabinho, Andrey, Richarlison, Roque, Juba.

Senegal XI: E. Mendy, Koulibaly, I. Gueye, Mane (Mbaye 73), I. Ndiaye (Sabaly 81), Jakobs, P. Sarr (Jackson 48), I. Sarr, Niakhate (C. Ndiaye 81), A. Mendy (E. Diouf 73), P. Gueye (Ciss 73).

Subs unused: Y. Diouf, Diaw, M. Sarr, Seck, M. Camara, Dia, I. Camara, R. Ndiaye.