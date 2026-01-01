Probable Formation: Roma vs Milan

Roma welcomes Milan to the Olimpico today, hoping to secure its first positive result of the season against a top-four rival. With head-to-head losses to both Milan clubs, Napoli, and Juve, the Giallorossi are doing themselves no favors in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League. However, with Roma currently fourth in a very tight table, turning things around in just a couple of the reverse fixtures could be all it takes to solidify their chances of a return to Europe’s premier club competition. And that starts today at the Olimpico.

Gian Piero Gasperini didn’t hold a pre-match press conference for this one, so we didn’t get any updates on the status of some of Roma’s players. However, when the squad list was released this morning, there were only a handful of expected absences: Artem Dovbyk, Mario Hermoso, and Angeliño. Meanwhile, Devyne Rensch was a surprise omission from the list.

During the midweek match against Stuttgart at the Olimpico, Gasperini seemed to have one eye on this match with his lineup choices. Regular starters Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Wesley, and Paulo Dybala all started on the bench. All entered in the second half, but none played more than 30 minutes. Manu Koné was also taken off at the hour mark. It seemed to be an obvious attempt to conserve energy for a Milan side that will be rested, as it has no European commitments.

We can expect all five of those key players to return to the starting XI today. Mancini and Ndicka will anchor a back line that has been one of Roma’s biggest strengths this season. It looks like Gasperini will opt for Daniele Ghilardi to replace the injured Hermoso and complete his center-back trio.

Meanwhile, Niccolo Pisilli returns to the bench after his standout performance on Thursday, when he scored a brace. Gasperini will go with his usual midfield pairing of Cristante and Koné. On the wings, he has fewer options with Angeliño and Rensch out, so it’ll be Wesley on the left and Zeki Çelik on the right.

After last weekend’s sparkling debut, Donyell Malen will again lead the attack. He’ll be supported by Dybala and Matías Soulé. Although there is a chance that Lorenzo Pellegrini could start over Soulé, it appears the Argentine has the edge. That is the one doubt heading into the match.