Top College Basketball Best Bets for Sunday, January 25, 2026

OK kids, I’m going to start off by saying today’s schedule was already MUCH thinner than most Sundays. Today, with weather wreaking havoc across the country, there are quite a few games that aren’t even lined yet and/or have been straight up cancelled. So, hot as I am, please take it easy today as it is very unlikely ANY of the three games below would have been considered under normal circumstances. However, the show and the content must go on, and you know your boy can mine for gems better than anyone around! Let’s see what we can find today.

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

This will likely be the most entertaining game on the schedule today as these two teams near the top of the AAC battle in Tampa. Fun fact about the AAC: they now own the single WORST home court advantage in the nation, one of only three conference where home teams are BELOW .500 on the year (20-26, .435). That knowledge played a role in this handicap, as did FAU’s five-game win streak. Granted, USF is better than any of the previous five teams the Owls have played, but this spread is giving far too much respect to the home court. These teams are very even and I like the dog in this spot and situation.

College Basketball Best Bet: Florida Atlantic +5 (Bet365)

Mercyhurst Lakers vs Chicago State Cougars

Are there Cougars in Chicago? That seems as unlikely as Chicago State being in the Northestern Conference, but here we are. Long gone are the days of Gerald Gillion actually keeping Chicago State competitive and above the 300 mark in KenPom. In 2024, the Cougs won 13 games, including a postseason game! Two season and two coaches later, Chicago State has won six games TOTAL (four last year, two this season). One of those victories this year was an exhibition win, so things are in dire straights. Apparently all the good vibes for Chicago went to the Bears this season. Anyway, back to this game…..Mercy is 4-3 in the NEC, generally wins big at home, and they likely will do so again today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Mercyhurst -9.5 (FanDuel)

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Evansville Purple Aces

Despite a four-game losing streak, I know SIU is a solid program with a good coach in Scott Nagy. The Salukis are very banged up right now, but a trip to Evansville has “get right” written all over it. The Purple Aces are, by far, the worst team SIU has faced since November and they have yet to win a home conference game this year. Evansville is also very banged up, so with both teams’ best players out (Quel’Ron House for SIU, Connor Turnbull for Evansville), I’ll go with the better, deeper, well-coached team, particularly at this small number.

College Basketball Best Bet: Southern Illinois -2.5 (Ceasars)

